According to experts, there's a new bedroom lighting trend that's steadily growing in popularity with homeowners, and it *could* mean the end of the bedside lamp as we know it.

Yep, if you've browsed the lighting department of any high street store recently, you'll probably know that rechargeable table lamps are big news, but now, rechargeable *wall* lights are flooding the market, and that's fantastic news for bedroom wall lighting ideas.

Versatile, cord-free, and now available in a wide range of styles, this lighting trend enables all of us to embrace the bedroom lighting idea that's much-loved by interior designers – that is, placing wall lights either side of your bed or headboard – without the hassle of hardwiring in new bedroom electrics.

Plus, experts say rechargeable wall lights are the ideal solution to a clutter-free bedroom, especially if you're searching for space-saving small bedroom lighting ideas. Here's why.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Mary Wadsworth)

'Rechargeable wall lights are brilliant for creating a clutter-free bedside,' shares Jo Plant, chief creative officer at lighting brand Pooky.

'No cords, no hardwiring, whether you’re reading, working, or just winding down, they give you just the right light exactly where you need it without taking up precious surface space.'

'We're seeing more and more homeowners choosing wall lights at the bedside instead of table lamps,' agrees Helen Ashmore, head of design at interiors brand Laura Ashley.

'Wall lights help free up valuable space on bedside tables, making the bedroom feel less cluttered and easier to maintain,' says Helen.

(Image credit: DOUGLAS GIBB PHOTOGRAPHY)

And rechargeable wall lights aren't just a great practical choice. 'They can also create a really beautiful, soft layered lighting effect that can add to the ambience and atmosphere of the room,' says Helen.

'Having a pair of wall lights, one at either side of the bed, adds a sense of symmetry too, making your bedroom feel more harmonious and balanced. Well-placed wall lights make for a more considered design scheme, making even the simplest of bedroom layouts feel more luxurious and curated.'

Shop rechargeable bedroom wall lights

What to consider before you buy

So what should we consider before investing in rechargeable bedroom wall lights?

'Look at battery life, brightness, and adjustability,' advises Jo from Pooky. 'You want something that lasts through long reading sessions, is easy to recharge, and gives you the right level of light.'

'When choosing wall lights for the side of your bed, first consider how much light you want,’ agrees Ally Dowsing-Reynolds, co-founder and lighting expert at Dowsing & Reynolds, ‘as this will influence the style of the fixture you choose.’

'Glass fixtures will cast a warm, inviting glow across your interior, whereas wall lights with a bell shade will cast the light downwards more – the perfect task lighting for reading.'

(Image credit: Next)

'If you're someone who likes reading in bed, then opting for wall lights with adjustable arms or directional lamp shades will provide targeted lighting without any glare,' adds Helen.

In fact, you can now get dedicated rechargeable reading lights, which are perfect for avoiding bedtime arguments if one of you is a night owl and the other prefers to go to sleep early.

'From a style perspective, choose wall lights that complement your overall interior design scheme, and ensure the scale of the fittings feels in proportion with your headboard and any bedside furniture,' advises Helen.

For example, that might mean opting for a brass light fixture if your bedside table or wardrobes have brass fittings.

(Image credit: Next)

And don't forget the bulb reminds Ally. 'Opt for warm LED bulbs for a cosy glow and a dimmer switch to allow you to control the light easily.'

'Plus, don’t forget to think about the rest of your bedroom lighting scheme to create a layered effect,' says Ally. 'Pair wall lights either side of your bed with a floor lamp in the corner of your bedroom and perhaps some fairy lights to illuminate a dresser.'

Where to position wall lights either side of a bed

Once we've chosen the best style of rechargeable bedroom wall lights for our needs, it's time to think about bedside wall light placement.

'Think about reach, comfort, and balance,' advises Jo. 'Position the lights above shoulder height when sitting up in bed, and make sure they’re angled so they illuminate your book without shining in your partner’s eyes. Adjustable heads are a bonus as they give you maximum flexibility.'

'To get the placement of wall lights either side of a bed right, first consider the height of your bed and how high you sit when you’re on your bed,' says Ally. 'Generally, you will want to position the wall lights around five and a half feet above the floor and at about eye level when seated in bed.'

(Image credit: James French)

'Try to make sure that the top of each light sits at around shoulder-level to ensure they’re not too high or too low,' Ally continues. 'This will help to avoid too much glare while you are sitting up reading.'

'As a general rule, wall lights should be positioned around 5-10cm above shoulder height when sitting up in bed,' agrees Helen, 'or roughly 100-120cm from the floor, and space them evenly on both sides of the bed to keep a symmetrical design.'

'Keep your wall lights symmetrical on either side of the bed for a polished, harmonious look,' agrees Jo.

I'm definitely convinced that rechargeable wall lights are the way forward in the bedroom. Are you tempted to give them a try?