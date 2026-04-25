These 3 bijou wet rooms make a serious case for ditching a shower tray in 2026 – this is how to make this stylish layout work in a tiny space

Petite bathrooms are notoriously difficult to decorate. A downstairs WC is tricky enough to create a practical layout, but when it comes to a tiny main washroom, it's a whole other ball game. In 2026, however, we've been seeing a trend for small wet room ideas that revolutionise the practicality of a compact bathroom.

Wet room ideas are one of the easiest ways to include a shower in your small bathroom ideas when you're struggling for floor space. It turns the entire room into a wet zone, so you don't need to worry about fitting in shower trays or enclosures that take up precious square feet.

Finding inspiration for stylish wet rooms that aren't the size of a living room is no mean feat, which is why I've compiled these three chic, bijou wet rooms that make a serious case for ditching a shower tray for good.

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1. Stick to neutrals

(Image credit: Ca' Pietra)

In a small wet room, choosing colours and materials that enhance the sense of space is the key to creating a spa-like experience, no matter how compact the room may be.

In this wet room featuring Ca' Pietra tiles, a neutral bathroom colour scheme has been offset by texture that makes the colour choice anything but boring.

'Start by thinking about tiles as the base of the whole scheme, as in a small wet room, they have a big impact on how the space feels. Running the same tile across the floor and walls is a simple way to create continuity and make the room feel more open,' explains Grazzie Wilson, head of creative at Ca’ Pietra.

If you can't decide on just one tile to use, using two different styles and textures in the same tone will help with continuity while adding dimension to the space.

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Ca' Pietra Oasis Veloute Ceramic Sand Matt View at capietra.com These sand subway tiles from Ca' Pietra are perfect for using across a wet room - they're simple, enhance the length of walls and have a natural texture which adds dimension.

2. Ditch the shower tray for a raised edge

(Image credit: Baked Tiles)

While we're pro no-shower-tray in a wet room, it's important to design with practicality in mind, particularly in a small space where containing water is key.

'A slight lip or raised threshold can be a really effective way to manage water in a smaller wet room without closing the space in. It allows you to keep that open, walk-in feel, while giving a clear point of containment so water does not travel too far into the rest of the room,' explains Keeley Sutcliffe, design manager at BC Designs.

'It is a subtle detail, but it also helps to define the showering area without the need for full screens or enclosures, which can feel heavy in a compact space. Keeping that transition low and well-integrated into the flooring ensures it does not interrupt the flow, so the room still feels cohesive and easy to move through,' she concludes.

3. Transform an attic space

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Attic bathrooms are notoriously difficult to work with, but a wet room is the ultimate solution. Rather than fussing with a custom shower enclosure to fit in a space with awkward proportions, a wet room makes every inch of room available.

In this Victorian semi-detached home, owner Katy Walters and her husband Jason set out to maximise their bijou ensuite for family life.

‘We kept the bathroom walls white to let the light bounce off them. We spent more money on some areas, like this floor, for a more luxurious look,' Katy explains.

Layout is everything in a super compact wet room, and by placing the toilet under the rooflight, you can enhance light without losing head height.

Bert & May Pearl Alalpardo Cement Tile £3 at bertandmay.com The homeowners used these Bert & May tiles on the floor of their wet room to add flair without impacting the overall sense of light in the room. As a more expensive choice, it works perfectly to use them on a smaller area.

Wet rooms are a gamechanger for making the most of every inch of space in a small bathroom, but tile choice matters more than it would in any other washroom. Choose practical finishes that are anti-slip for a safe design - these bathroom tile ideas will help get you started.