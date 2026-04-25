These 3 bijou wet rooms make a serious case for ditching a shower tray in 2026 – this is how to make this stylish layout work in a tiny space
Take inspiration from these 3 real homes with major design points
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Petite bathrooms are notoriously difficult to decorate. A downstairs WC is tricky enough to create a practical layout, but when it comes to a tiny main washroom, it's a whole other ball game. In 2026, however, we've been seeing a trend for small wet room ideas that revolutionise the practicality of a compact bathroom.
Wet room ideas are one of the easiest ways to include a shower in your small bathroom ideas when you're struggling for floor space. It turns the entire room into a wet zone, so you don't need to worry about fitting in shower trays or enclosures that take up precious square feet.
Finding inspiration for stylish wet rooms that aren't the size of a living room is no mean feat, which is why I've compiled these three chic, bijou wet rooms that make a serious case for ditching a shower tray for good.Article continues below
1. Stick to neutrals
In a small wet room, choosing colours and materials that enhance the sense of space is the key to creating a spa-like experience, no matter how compact the room may be.
In this wet room featuring Ca' Pietra tiles, a neutral bathroom colour scheme has been offset by texture that makes the colour choice anything but boring.
'Start by thinking about tiles as the base of the whole scheme, as in a small wet room, they have a big impact on how the space feels. Running the same tile across the floor and walls is a simple way to create continuity and make the room feel more open,' explains Grazzie Wilson, head of creative at Ca’ Pietra.
If you can't decide on just one tile to use, using two different styles and textures in the same tone will help with continuity while adding dimension to the space.
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2. Ditch the shower tray for a raised edge
While we're pro no-shower-tray in a wet room, it's important to design with practicality in mind, particularly in a small space where containing water is key.
'A slight lip or raised threshold can be a really effective way to manage water in a smaller wet room without closing the space in. It allows you to keep that open, walk-in feel, while giving a clear point of containment so water does not travel too far into the rest of the room,' explains Keeley Sutcliffe, design manager at BC Designs.
'It is a subtle detail, but it also helps to define the showering area without the need for full screens or enclosures, which can feel heavy in a compact space. Keeping that transition low and well-integrated into the flooring ensures it does not interrupt the flow, so the room still feels cohesive and easy to move through,' she concludes.
3. Transform an attic space
Attic bathrooms are notoriously difficult to work with, but a wet room is the ultimate solution. Rather than fussing with a custom shower enclosure to fit in a space with awkward proportions, a wet room makes every inch of room available.
In this Victorian semi-detached home, owner Katy Walters and her husband Jason set out to maximise their bijou ensuite for family life.
‘We kept the bathroom walls white to let the light bounce off them. We spent more money on some areas, like this floor, for a more luxurious look,' Katy explains.
Layout is everything in a super compact wet room, and by placing the toilet under the rooflight, you can enhance light without losing head height.
Wet rooms are a gamechanger for making the most of every inch of space in a small bathroom, but tile choice matters more than it would in any other washroom. Choose practical finishes that are anti-slip for a safe design - these bathroom tile ideas will help get you started.
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After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the very best kitchen and bathroom designs and buys. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).