Floating vanities are the small bathroom storage hero I'm backing this year – it's the easiest way to add organisation to a compact space

Designing the perfect bathroom scheme often feels a little bit like playing Tetris. Making sure each piece of sanitaryware not only fits but is accessible and functional for a daily routine is no easy task - particularly when you consider the fact that most bathrooms are on the small side.

But there's one fundamental bathroom design feature that makes this simpler: the floating vanity. It's time to draw attention to this underrated bathroom storage hero that adds practicality without taking up valuable floorspace.

Small bathroom or not - here's why you should consider a floating bathroom vanity in your next project.

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(Image credit: Future PLC/Fiona Walker-Arnott)

I previously thought of floating vanities as more of a contemporary bathroom style, and as someone who favours traditional interiors, I had all but written them off as a bathroom storage idea. However, that belief couldn't be further from the truth - floating vanities aren't the super sleek style they once were, and there are now so many variations to fit any scheme.

But back to the practicality pull. Finding enough storage for bathroom product overflow, extra loo rolls, and cleaning products is a real challenge, particularly in a small bathroom. A floating vanity often has ample space in the deep drawers or cupboards, but also frees up space underneath, so the design doesn't feel heavy and cramped.

(Image credit: Future / Chris Snook)

'A floating vanity is one of those choices that really changes how a bathroom feels to use, not just how it looks, because lifting the unit off the floor immediately opens up the space and brings a sense of ease, which is especially noticeable in smaller rooms, but it also has a knock-on effect on how everything comes together visually,' explains Richard Eaton, design manager at Tissino.

Opening up the floor beneath the vanity is what makes a floating vanity so effective. As Adam Wollerton, bathroom design manager at BK Eleven adds, 'It also opens up more opportunities from a design point of view, as the space beneath becomes part of the overall scheme rather than something you overlook, whether that means allowing a strong floor finish to carry through uninterrupted or introducing a soft layer of lighting that adds atmosphere in the evening.'

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'That clean, uninterrupted line along the wall also helps everything else sit more comfortably, especially when you are working with a mix of materials or adding more distinctive details, as each element has the space it needs without the room feeling busy.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

A floating vanity is particularly revolutionary in a small bathroom. From a storage perspective, it provides one significant go-to spot for housing products that then don't clutter up the sink and bath area, but it improves the flow of the room.

'In smaller bathrooms, a floating vanity can make a remarkable difference to how the space is perceived, because allowing the floor to continue uninterrupted beneath the unit draws the eye further across the room, creating a sense of openness that is often hard to achieve in more compact layouts,' explains Grazzie Wilson, head of creative at Ca’ Pietra.

'It is a subtle shift, but one that changes the atmosphere of the room quite significantly, as the space feels lighter and more generous than its actual footprint might suggest.'

Shop floating vanities

B&Q Affine 800mm Bathroom Cloakroom Vanity Unit £659.99 at B&Q For a bigger space, you can't go wrong with this unit that has plenty of storage and space around the sink. Drench Fluted Wall Mounted Vanity Unit & Basin £459.99 at tapwarehouse.com I've seen this basin first hand in my parents' home and the quality is unmatched. The drawers have a great weight to them and it looks good to match. Victorian Plumbing Roxbury Deco Fluted 600mm Green Vanity Unit £309.50 at victorianplumbing.co.uk Subtle green hues will always look good in a bathroom - the gold handles of this style add a trendy touch too.

If you're looking to plan a new bathroom layout, getting the storage right is the one thing that will transform how functional your space feels on a daily basis.