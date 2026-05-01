Bathroom living rooms are a big trend in 2026 – the bathroom of Bert and May's founder is a masterclass in creating a cosy but practical scheme

Many of the bathrooms I come across as an editor are inspiring in so many ways, whether that be through colour, layout or pattern, but they still feel like bathrooms. I know you might be thinking, that's the point! But in 2026, bathroom trends are centred around making the space feel as cosy as your living areas, rather than a practical spot to wash.

The founder of Bert and May, Lee Thornley, has achieved just that. As the founder of a tile company, I was expecting big things in terms of how bathroom tile ideas are used around his home, but I wasn't expecting to find a warm, inviting space that feels more like a living room than a wash space.

It's simple and neutral, yet anything but stark. Here's how to take inspiration from Lee's design.

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(Image credit: Bert and May)

Bathroom trends for 2026 are quite different to those we've seen in previous years. When it comes to colour, more is more - homeowners are becoming increasingly confident in going for bold bathroom colour schemes. In turn, this has made bathrooms a destination rather than a solely practical room.

'People want to linger. We are seeing bathrooms designed with seating areas, dressing zones and even fire or sauna features built in. The growth in size is not about excess, as a larger footprint allows light to flow, materials to breathe, and the bath to become the sculptural focus it deserves to be,' Keeley Sutcliffe, design manager at BC Design explains.

This couldn't be more evident in Lee's bathroom.

(Image credit: Bert and May)

With a large floorplan to work with, Lee was able to maintain the quirks and historic charm of his period property while still having plenty of room available for bathroom essentials.

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'We restored fireplaces and kept the exposed original beams to celebrate the beauty of the building’s irregular shapes and features. This wasn’t an easy task. We poured a lot of time and care into this, to reveal the beautiful bones of the house and honour the craftspeople that built it,' Lee explains.

Situated next to a dressing table, the dedicated space for a log burner turns the bathroom into a wellness experience, as well as feeling like an extension of the house's living areas. It's no longer just functional - it's a space to spend time in rather than rushing to return to a relaxation room.

(Image credit: Bert & May)

This neutral, rustic feel forms the foundation of the bathroom design, but there are bursts of colour that create a clever separation between zones.

'With the bathroom having a natural, rustic feel I wanted to create a bold and inviting statement in the shower cubicle. My daughter’s brief was to create a ‘glamorous space’ and pairing our Green Herringbone Honed Marble Tile with the geometric Majadas tile creates a rich, contemporary look to the room. I also wanted to ensure the space felt authentic and sympathetic to the period property, and the natural rich green tones of these tiles work well in rustic interiors,' Lee continues.

(Image credit: Bert and May)

As with decorating any room in a period property, paying careful consideration to the balance between old and new is how you achieve a scheme that feels authentic. Lee has achieved this through clever use of colour and tile patterns that combine contemporary and antique styles.

'I bought the washstand from The French House York. What I love about this vintage pine washstand is the worn-down paint that adds a sense of history to the piece. The uneven surface and visible imperfections add texture to the bathroom and complement the harder surfaces and modern accents,' Lee adds.

'Choosing a palette of earthy tones set against natural terracotta, limewash, and real wood creates a fluid dialogue between the existing cottage and the newer design elements.'

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Bathrooms that feel like an extension of the rest of your home will make you want to relax - lots of natural materials, texture through tiles and colour will transform a space.