'I see this mistake so often' – storage expert warns about the costly error often made when packing summer bedding away

If you've stepped outside recently, you'll have noticed there's a definite chill in the air. Autumn is rolling in fast, and with the change in seasons comes a change in bedding.

I, for one, have begun thinking about swapping out my lightweight summer bedding for warmer winter alternatives, and that means figuring out how to organise the bedding I've stripped off the bed and store it ready for next year.

However, a storage expert has warned there's one big mistake many of us make when storing summer bedding, and it could prove very costly.

'People spend hundreds on quality bedding, then accidentally destroy it by storing it wrong,' warns Frederic de Ryckman de Betz, CEO of HOLD Self Storage, a UK-based storage company. 'The good news is there's a simple fix that costs practically nothing.'

Whilst experts have long warned of the dangers of using vacuum storage bags for duvets, Frederic advises plastic storage is best avoided for all types of bedding.

(Image credit: Davide Lovatti)

When it comes to how to store guest bedding, or our main bedding during seasonal bedding changes, many of us are probably guilty of reaching for plastic storage. Whether that's bundling bedding into a plastic bag, squashing it into a plastic tub or squishing it into vacuum storage bags, there is a big downside.

'Plastic traps every bit of moisture that's already in your duvet or sheets,' explains Frederic. 'Even the cleanest, driest bedding contains some humidity.'

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Dominic Blackmore)

The problem is that plastic storage solutions aren't breathable, and if your house temperature rises – either due to an early Autumn heatwave or cranking up the thermostat in winter – 'that trapped moisture has nowhere to go,' says Frederic, 'and you end up with condensation inside the bag.'

The result? Mould, mildew, and musty-smelling linens. Problems that even expert advice on how to wash a duvet or how to wash pillows can't necessarily fix. In fact, this simple storage mistake could mean you have to replace your bedding entirely. A very costly error indeed.

'When customers come to us with mouldy duvets they've tried to store at home, it's heartbreaking because the damage is usually permanent,' says Frederic.

'We see this storage mistake so often in our facilities, too. People think they're being clever with vacuum bags, but six months later they're throwing away bedding that could have lasted years.'

(Image credit: Siobhan Doran Studio)

The simple fix

Thankfully, our storage expert assures us there's also a very simple fix, and, luckily, it won't break the bank. 'What people don't realise is that a good quality duvet can cost £200 or more,' says Frederic, 'but this storage method can cost less than a fiver to set up.'

The answer is to ditch the plastic and start by opting for a breathable cotton or linen storage bag instead. There are many affordable options on the market, such as Soak & Sleep's £8.50 cotton storage bags, but if you're looking to save cash, a cheap cotton pillowcase will do.

'Think of it like your bedding needs to breathe, just like you do,' says Frederic. 'Cotton allows air circulation while still protecting from dust and pests. But don't stop there. Tuck a few moisture absorbers into the bag alongside your duvet.'

'Silica gel sachets (those are the little packets you find in shoe boxes) or small pouches of baking soda work brilliantly. These natural moisture magnets soak up excess humidity.' If you don't have any silica sachets to spare, you can buy some, such as these £5.99 Silica Gel Sachets from Amazon.

(Image credit: James French)

Adopt these storage tricks, and 'you're essentially creating a breathable microenvironment that protects your investment,' says Frederic. 'The moisture absorbers do the heavy lifting while the cotton allows just enough air circulation to prevent that stuffy, trapped feeling that leads to mould.'

'This storage trick might seem simple, but it makes a huge difference in preventing costly damage to expensive bedding. It mimics how high-end bedding is stored in luxury hotels – they never use plastic.'

Extra storage tips

So the key to successful bedding storage is to steer clear of plastic, and source naturally breathable cotton or linen storage bags instead. Perhaps aided by some type of moisture absorber.

But Frederic also has a few more words of advice to ensure your bedding stays in pristine condition whilst it's in storage.

(Image credit: DUSK)

'Before storing any bedding, make sure it's completely dry,' says Frederick. 'Even slightly damp fabric can spell disaster in storage. I always tell people to give their duvet an extra tumble in the dryer on low heat, even if it feels dry. Those few extra minutes can save you from nasty surprises when you unpack it.'

And lastly, it's important to consider where to store bedding as well as *how* to store it.

'Temperature swings are your enemy,' explains Frederic. 'Somewhere with steady, moderate temperatures will keep your bedding in perfect condition. Avoid damp basements, hot lofts, or anywhere that gets direct sunlight. A cool, dry cupboard or under-bed storage works best.'

If you're considering when to switch to a winter duvet and are getting ready to pack away your seasonal bedding, this advice could well save you from one very expensive mistake.