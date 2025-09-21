Experts reveal the secret to a capsule bedding wardrobe – 'it's the foundation of a well-dressed bed'
This is the key to streamlining your linen closet
We've probably all heard of the concept of a capsule wardrobe. It's an idea many fashion stylists swear by, and shorthand for a carefully curated selection of clothing that can be mixed and matched to create outfits for a variety of occasions and seasons.
However, a capsule wardrobe isn't an idea that's restricted to our clothes closet. It's also a concept that can be applied to the problem of how to organise bedding.
The idea is that by investing in a capsule bedding wardrobe, we buy fewer items, but those items work harder for us all year long. By freeing up money we once spent on excess bedding we rarely use, we can afford to invest in better-quality pieces that will create a more luxurious sleep setup and even improve our sleep.
As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I can easily end up with *far* more bedding than I have bedroom storage ideas, so sticking to a capsule bedding wardrobe is also a great way to curb the clutter and keep a linen closet from getting out of control.
Along with two bedding experts, I'm here to share the secrets to creating a capsule bedding wardrobe in your own home.
The secret to a capsule bedding wardrobe
The first step in creating a capsule bedding wardrobe is identifying the bedding essentials every bed needs.
'When it comes to the foundations of a well-dressed and practical bed, there are a few non-negotiables,' shares Jessica Hanley, founder and CEO of bedding brand Piglet in Bed.
'First, a fitted sheet that won’t budge during the night, a duvet and cover, and a few pillows and pillowcases you can properly sink into.'
'Every bed deserves a good-quality fitted sheet, duvet cover, and pillowcases,' agrees Molly Freshwater, co-founder of bedding brand Secret Linen Store. 'Then, a medium-weight duvet for year-round use, either natural or synthetic to your preference, plus two standard pillows.'
Personally, I'd add a mattress protector to our experts' list of essentials. This will add an extra layer of protection for your mattress beyond just the fitted sheet.
Technically, this shortlist is all you need for a capsule bedding wardrobe. However, in my experience, you might want to consider cutting yourself a little slack when it comes to laundry day.
I've attempted to manage with just one set of bed linen per bed in the past, but if your bedding doesn't dry fast enough on wash day, there's nothing worse than having to stay awake until 2am because your bedding is still too damp to put back on the bed.
So, when it comes to how many sets of bedding you should own, 'I always suggest two sets per bed so you can rotate them easily,' says Molly.
The essentials
That means that in order to create a capsule bedding wardrobe for each bed in your home, you'll need these essentials
- 1 x mattress protector
- 1 x duvet
- 1 x pillow for a single bed, or 2 x pillows for a double bed
- 2 x fitted sheets
- 2 x duvet covers
- 2 x pillowcases for a single bed, or 4 x pillowcases for a double bed
Buy less, but buy better
So, now that we have a formula for our capsule bedding wardrobe, do our bedding experts have any advice on the type of bedding we should think about investing in?
'One little pet peeve of mine is when bedding is chosen purely for its looks, without thinking about how it feels,' says Jessica. 'Fabrics that are scratchy, heavy, or less breathable (leaving you hot or uncomfortable during the night) are never worth it.'
So, just like when creating a capsule wardrobe, when we're putting together a capsule bedding wardrobe, it's well worth considering the quality of the materials we're investing in. The idea is to buy less, but to buy better.
That could mean investing in one of the best duvets for year-round use – such as a temperature-regulating wool duvet like the Woolroom Deluxe Washable Wool Duvet that will keep us cosy in winter but offer breathability for a cooler sleep in summer.
Or it might mean taking the time to find the best pillow for our preferred sleeping position. Perhaps that means investing in one of the best pillows for side sleepers or opting for a pillow specifically designed for back sleepers, rather than putting up with sub-standard support.
The same goes for our bed linen. For example, if we're limiting ourselves to fewer pillowcases, perhaps we can use the cash we've saved on buying multiple bedding sets to invest in one of the best silk pillowcases for a more luxurious sleep.
And maybe rather than having multiple supermarket duvet covers bought on a whim whilst we were meant to be food shopping, we invest in some of the best linen bedding for a more breathable sleep. Or really push the boat out and choose a luxurious Egyptian cotton duvet cover.
My recommendations
If, in creating a capsule bedding wardrobe, you've identified some items you want to invest in or reinvest in, I've rounded up a few of my top recommendations below.
A wool duvet
There are plenty of affordable synthetic duvets on the market, such as the M&S Supremely Washable range, but they can lack the temperature regulation needed for a deeper sleep. A wool duvet isn't cheap, but this fibre is naturally temperature-regulating, which means it will keep you warm and cosy in winter, and offer the breathability for a cooler sleep in summer.
The right pillow
Good sleep posture is the key to a comfortable night's sleep, and a lot of that comes down to finding the right height pillow. This can take a little trial and error as we're all built differently, which is why Levitex's Sleep Posture Pillow is available in four different heights and comes with a 44-night sleep trial to ensure it fits your body and improves your sleep comfort before you commit.
Natural protection
Again, you can snap up a decent mattress protector – such as Dunelm's Fogarty Soft Touch Mattress Protector – for under £15, but these tend to be made from synthetic materials that can cause overheating. If you want better temperature regulation (which can mean a more restful sleep), then investing in natural materials, like this wool and cotton protector, is the way to go.
Linen covers
Linen bed linen is more of an investment than many fibres, but it's also naturally breathable and great at regulating temperature, so it keeps you cool in the summer and warm in the winter. It's also very durable, so it can work out better value than a cheap and cheerful bedding set in the long run. Plus, linen fibres get softer with every wash, and there's no ironing needed; its crumpled texture is part of its appeal.
Or Egyptian cotton
The long, fine fibres of Egyptian cotton create some of the smoothest, most durable, and most luxurious cotton you can buy, which makes it an instant way to elevate your bedding. Of course, that means Egyptian cotton bedding is also one of the priciest bedding fabrics you can buy, but if you're pushing the boat out to create a capsule bedding wardrobe, this is another investment that will last.
A silk pillowcase
If you haven't yet rested your head on a silk pillowcase, you're in for a treat. This silky smooth material feels super luxurious to sleep on, and its fibres also have numerous health and beauty benefits because they don't dry out the skin or rough up the hair in the same way as other fibres. Plus, a silk pillowcase feels cool and breathable, whatever the weather, so it's perfect for any hot sleepers amongst us.
Ultimately, in creating a capsule bedding wardrobe, we're decluttering unnecessary items in our home, reducing decision-fatigue when it comes to what to put on the bed, and investing in fewer but better quality bedding that can make a positive impact on our sleep quality. That sounds like win-win to me.
Amy is Ideal Home’s Sleep Editor and the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Sleep. She's spent the last four years researching and writing about what makes for the best night’s sleep during the day and testing out sleep products to find the best-in-class by night. So far she’s clocked up over 10,000 hours of pillow, duvet, and mattress testing experience.
Our go-to for all things sleep-related, she’s slept on and under bestselling products from Simba, Emma, Hypnos, Tempur, Silentnight, Panda, and many many more.
As a hot sleeper, Amy is always on the lookout for the most breathable bedding, but she also leads a wider team of testers to ensure our product testing encompasses both hot sleepers, cold sleepers, front sleepers, back sleepers, side sleepers, and everything in-between.
