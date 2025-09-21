Experts reveal the secret to a capsule bedding wardrobe – 'it's the foundation of a well-dressed bed'

We've probably all heard of the concept of a capsule wardrobe. It's an idea many fashion stylists swear by, and shorthand for a carefully curated selection of clothing that can be mixed and matched to create outfits for a variety of occasions and seasons.

However, a capsule wardrobe isn't an idea that's restricted to our clothes closet. It's also a concept that can be applied to the problem of how to organise bedding.

The idea is that by investing in a capsule bedding wardrobe, we buy fewer items, but those items work harder for us all year long. By freeing up money we once spent on excess bedding we rarely use, we can afford to invest in better-quality pieces that will create a more luxurious sleep setup and even improve our sleep.

As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I can easily end up with *far* more bedding than I have bedroom storage ideas, so sticking to a capsule bedding wardrobe is also a great way to curb the clutter and keep a linen closet from getting out of control.

Along with two bedding experts, I'm here to share the secrets to creating a capsule bedding wardrobe in your own home.

(Image credit: James French)

The secret to a capsule bedding wardrobe

The first step in creating a capsule bedding wardrobe is identifying the bedding essentials every bed needs.

'When it comes to the foundations of a well-dressed and practical bed, there are a few non-negotiables,' shares Jessica Hanley, founder and CEO of bedding brand Piglet in Bed.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'First, a fitted sheet that won’t budge during the night, a duvet and cover, and a few pillows and pillowcases you can properly sink into.'

'Every bed deserves a good-quality fitted sheet, duvet cover, and pillowcases,' agrees Molly Freshwater, co-founder of bedding brand Secret Linen Store. 'Then, a medium-weight duvet for year-round use, either natural or synthetic to your preference, plus two standard pillows.'

(Image credit: Secret Linen Store)

Personally, I'd add a mattress protector to our experts' list of essentials. This will add an extra layer of protection for your mattress beyond just the fitted sheet.

Technically, this shortlist is all you need for a capsule bedding wardrobe. However, in my experience, you might want to consider cutting yourself a little slack when it comes to laundry day.

I've attempted to manage with just one set of bed linen per bed in the past, but if your bedding doesn't dry fast enough on wash day, there's nothing worse than having to stay awake until 2am because your bedding is still too damp to put back on the bed.

So, when it comes to how many sets of bedding you should own, 'I always suggest two sets per bed so you can rotate them easily,' says Molly.

The essentials

That means that in order to create a capsule bedding wardrobe for each bed in your home, you'll need these essentials

1 x mattress protector

1 x duvet

1 x pillow for a single bed, or 2 x pillows for a double bed

2 x fitted sheets

2 x duvet covers

2 x pillowcases for a single bed, or 4 x pillowcases for a double bed

(Image credit: Piglet in Bed)

Buy less, but buy better

So, now that we have a formula for our capsule bedding wardrobe, do our bedding experts have any advice on the type of bedding we should think about investing in?

'One little pet peeve of mine is when bedding is chosen purely for its looks, without thinking about how it feels,' says Jessica. 'Fabrics that are scratchy, heavy, or less breathable (leaving you hot or uncomfortable during the night) are never worth it.'

So, just like when creating a capsule wardrobe, when we're putting together a capsule bedding wardrobe, it's well worth considering the quality of the materials we're investing in. The idea is to buy less, but to buy better.

That could mean investing in one of the best duvets for year-round use – such as a temperature-regulating wool duvet like the Woolroom Deluxe Washable Wool Duvet that will keep us cosy in winter but offer breathability for a cooler sleep in summer.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Or it might mean taking the time to find the best pillow for our preferred sleeping position. Perhaps that means investing in one of the best pillows for side sleepers or opting for a pillow specifically designed for back sleepers, rather than putting up with sub-standard support.

The same goes for our bed linen. For example, if we're limiting ourselves to fewer pillowcases, perhaps we can use the cash we've saved on buying multiple bedding sets to invest in one of the best silk pillowcases for a more luxurious sleep.

And maybe rather than having multiple supermarket duvet covers bought on a whim whilst we were meant to be food shopping, we invest in some of the best linen bedding for a more breathable sleep. Or really push the boat out and choose a luxurious Egyptian cotton duvet cover.

My recommendations

If, in creating a capsule bedding wardrobe, you've identified some items you want to invest in or reinvest in, I've rounded up a few of my top recommendations below.

Ultimately, in creating a capsule bedding wardrobe, we're decluttering unnecessary items in our home, reducing decision-fatigue when it comes to what to put on the bed, and investing in fewer but better quality bedding that can make a positive impact on our sleep quality. That sounds like win-win to me.