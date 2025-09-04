Hotel expert reveals the secret formula professionals use to keep bed sheets white – I've been doing it wrong for years

There's a lot to be said in favour of crisp white bed sheets. Timeless, classic, and oh-so-fresh, white bedding is the perfect way to add a touch of luxury to your bedroom by recreating the feel of a five-star hotel room at home.

But if you've ever invested in your own white bed linen, you might well be wondering just how hotels manage to keep their white bedding *quite* so pristine.

We all know that white shows the dirt more quickly than dark colours, but this has nothing to do with how often you change your bed sheets. (Or at least it shouldn't!). As a white bedding devotee, I know only too well that despite frequent washing, white bed linen can still easily start to turn yellow or go grey over time. Not a great look.

However, according to hotel insiders, some simple professional tricks can ensure your white sheets stay brilliantly white and don't end up dull and dingy.

(Image credit: Cristogatin)

'In the hospitality business, white sheets are our calling card,' explains Richard Edwards, owner of White House Hideaway, which offers luxury cabin stays. 'Guests notice immediately if bedding looks anything less than pristine, so we've learned the professional tricks that keep whites looking fresh and bright, wash after wash.'

As domestic cleaning and laundry expert at Fantastic Services, Petya Holevich, explains, 'ideally you should wash your bedsheets every one to two weeks to remove the sweat, body oils and dead skin cells, which accumulate on them over time.' But the secret to white sheets isn't just about the frequency of your washing.

As Richard shares, 'people usually think that achieving hotel-quality white sheets requires expensive equipment or professional services, but the truth is that it's all about technique and consistency.'

'A big part of maintaining brilliant white sheets lies in understanding what causes them to lose their brightness in the first place.' And as it turns out, I've been washing my own white sheets wrong for a very long time!

(Image credit: Dan Duchars Ltd)

How to keep white sheets white

This is the secret formula for making sure your white sheets stay white, according to our hospitality expert.

1. Start with the right water temperature

As someone who's definitely been guilty of washing my white sheets at 50°C in an attempt to avoid them going gradually grey or to remove the yellowing that can occur over time, I was surprised to find out that's not what the experts recommend.

'One of the biggest mistakes people make is washing white sheets in water that's either too hot or too cold, ' says Richard. 'We always use warm water - around 40°C. Hot water can set stains and cause yellowing, while cold water won't activate your detergent properly.'

Despite the fact that I've been doing it wrong, that's good news. Lower washing temperatures are more energy-efficient, so it sounds like what's better for my sheets will also be better for my utility bills.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Tom Meadows)

2. Consider your detergent

I regularly use a liquid detergent for my washing because I find it dissolves better and I hate finding washing powder granules on my bedding or clothes when I pull them out of the machine. But, yet again, it turns out I haven't been making the best choice for my white sheets.

'Not all detergents are created equal when it comes to maintaining white bedding,' says Richard. 'Powder detergents contain bleaching agents that are activated by warm water, which helps maintain that crisp white appearance.'

'The amount matters too. Using too little washing powder won't clean effectively, while too much can leave residue that makes sheets look grey and feel stiff. Follow the manufacturer's guidelines, but remember that heavily soiled sheets may need a slightly increased dose.'

(Image credit: Future/James French)

3. Choose your whitening agent carefully

Just like laundry detergents, not all whitening agents are created equal.

'Most people think it's just about using bleach, but that's actually one of the worst things you can do,' reveals Richard. 'Bleach breaks down the fibres over time and can actually make whites look duller.'

Instead of using chlorine bleach, which can damage fabrics, 'we add oxygen bleach to every wash,' Richard explains. 'It's much kinder to the fabric but still provides that whitening boost.'

4. Don't overload the machine

Surprise, surprise, I'm guilty of this one too. Although it's tempting to stick an entire bedding set into the washing machine in one go, if you have king-size or super king-size bedding, washing the whole lot in one go can mean the sheets don't have enough space in the washing machine.

'Sheets need room to move around in the water,' explains Richard. 'When they're packed too tightly, the detergent can't circulate properly, and you end up with uneven cleaning.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

5. Don't forget the drying

Whilst it isn't possible for all of us, if you can, opt to dry your white sheets outdoors rather than putting them in the tumbledrier.

'There's nothing quite like the fresh smell and appearance of sheets dried in natural sunlight,' says Richard.

Plus, the UV rays of the sun also offer natural bleaching properties that can help maintain brightness. And that goes for all of your whites, not just bedding!

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Any other top tips for keeping our whites whiter? 'Don't wait until sheets look dingy to give them special treatment,' shares Richard. Whether it's getting rid of yellow stains on pillows, or keeping your bed linen bright, 'prevention is always better than trying to restore whiteness once it's lost.'

'The biggest revelation for most people is learning that harsher doesn’t mean better when it comes to keeping whites bright. We've found that gentle, consistent care actually produces far better results than aggressive washing methods.'

(Image credit: James French)

'One thing I always tell people is to think of their white sheets as an investment,' says Richard. When you take proper care of quality bedding, it not only looks better but also lasts years longer. The satisfaction of slipping into perfectly white, crisp sheets at the end of the day is something everyone deserves to experience at home, not just in hotels.'

I couldn't agree more. And now that I'm fully re-educated on how to care for my white bedding, I for one feel a lot more confident investing in this timeless look.

Best white sheets