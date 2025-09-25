M&S' £19.50 brushed cotton bedding has 100s of 5-star reviews and is selling out fast – 'I struggle to get out of bed due to how cosy it is'

The weather has definitely turned, and with a cold front rolling in and temperatures plummeting, it's little wonder that there's one bedding set in particular that's flying off the shelves in M&S.

Yep, the brands' soft and snuggly Pure Brushed Cotton Bedding Set is selling like hot cakes, and with prices starting from just £19.50 for a duvet and pillowcase set, it's easy to see why.

This bedding set has over 600 5-star reviews on the Marks and Spencer website, and M&S customers are unanimous in their appreciation of how warm and cosy it is to sleep under.

Why is this bedding set special? Because it's made of brushed cotton. This is cotton that's been (you guessed it...) brushed, to make the surface fibres fluffy. The effect of that fluffiness is that the fabric feels super soft and snuggly.

Most importantly, because the cotton fibres are no longer flat, they don't have that cool chill to them on a cold night. Instead, you can climb into a bed that's dressed in brushed cotton bedding and feel instantly warm and cosy.

(Image credit: M&S)

As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, brushed cotton bedding is at the top of my wishlist for the cooler months, and from October until March, it's the only fabric I like to have on my bed.

The bonus is that if you're a hot sleeper, like me, then because this fabric is still made of cotton, it doesn't cause overheating in the same way that a synthetic fleece material can. So you get all the warm and cosy benefits, with no unwelcome hot and sticky nights.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Judging by the bedding sets reviews, M&S customers are also highly impressed. 'So cosy for this time of year and quality is exactly what I love from M&S... definitely recommend,' shares one reviewer.

'Bought as I was fed up with cold bedding. Great choice of colours and so warm and cosy,' says another.

'Excellent quality. So soft and cosy. Perfect for winter nights,' shares a third. 'This set is toasty! I usually have an electric blanket on in winter, but did not need it with this set.'

Bedding Set Pure Brushed Cotton Bedding Set £19.50 at Marks and Spencer UK The bestselling Pure Brushed Cotton Bedding Set is made from 100% cotton and features a duvet cover and single pillowcase for a single bed, or two pillowcases for a double bed. Plus, it can be washed at 40°C and tumble dried on low. Fitted Sheet Pure Brushed Cotton Fitted Sheet £10 at Marks and Spencer UK My advice is don't forget a fitted (or flat) sheet to go over your mattress as well. It's usually our bottom sheet that feels the chilliest on a cold night, so swapping this for snuggly brushed cotton will make you feel far cosier. Flat sheet Pure Brushed Cotton Flat Sheet £12.50 at Marks and Spencer UK If you don't want to pack away your favourite duvet cover during the winter months, simply layer a brushed cotton flat sheet under your duvet. The fabric will be warm and snuggly against your skin, and the additional layer will increase the bedtime cosiness.

Owners are also impressed by how easy this bedding set is to care for, with many mentioning its lack of pilling and shedding (which can be a problem with some brushed cotton bedding) and how easy it is to wash.

'Beautiful bedding and washes really well. I struggle to get out of bed due to how soft it is!,' shares one happy owner. 'Washes beautifully and lovely to snuggle down to sleep on a cold night!,' says another.

If you're looking for ways to beat the chill and make your bedroom into a cosy autumnal retreat, I think snapping up the M&S Pure Brushed Cotton Bedding Set whilst it's still in stock is definitely the way to do it. Your future self will thank you on the freezing nights ahead.