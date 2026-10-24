Now, we all know that Christmas bedding can be a little divisive. However, if you're on the fence about festive duvet sets, I think that the newly launched and *very* tasteful M&S Christmas bedding collection could be the range to convince you that this is the year to bring Yuletide to the bedroom.

When it comes to where to buy bedding, as Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, M&S is always one of my top recommendations for stylish and practical bedding. However, even I wasn't expecting to be quite as impressed by the brand's Christmas bedding range as I am.

The collection has just launched online and in-store and features a couple of standout pieces, including my personal favourite, the M&S Woodland Pure Cotton Jacquard Bedding Set.

Latest Videos From Ideal Home Watch full video here:

It's classic, Christmassy, and compared to the often slightly tacky festive duvet sets most shops are filled with this time of year, I think very tastefully designed. Plus, its mix of traditional themes and contemporary design makes it a timeless option that you can get out of your Christmas storage box year after year.

But what I've found even more impressive are the more 'neutral' designs on offer, especially the *very* affordable M&S Brushed Cotton Checked Reversible Bedding Set, which starts from £20 for a single duvet set.

(Image credit: M&S)

To my mind, this is the perfect Christmas bedding; its colourful red and green gingham design ticks all the festive boxes, but it isn't *so* themed that you can't still have it on your bed from November through to March if you wish.

It's also made from brushed cotton, and we all know that brushed cotton bedding is *the* cosiest option to have on your bed during the cold seasons.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And it seems I'm not alone in appreciating its budget-friendly festive vibes. Although it's still only October, according to the M&S website, more than 50 of these gingham bedding sets have been sold online in the last few days.

Plus, there are plenty more low-key and understated Christmas options, such as the pretty M&S Pure Cotton Yarn Dyed Checked Bedding Set with its festive bows and classic red check.

(Image credit: M&S)

I was impressed by M&S's autumn bedding collection, naming it one of the best the high street has to offer if you're looking to refresh your bedroom design ideas this season. And now, I think the brand has done it again with its Christmas bedding range.

I certainly think this is the most stylish Christmas bedding collection I've come across, and whilst other retailers have some tasteful options – I'm thinking the John Lewis Christmas bedding collection for understated vibes or Next's Christmas bedding collection for cosy fleece options – overall, M&S has nailed it best for me this year.

I've rounded up a few more of my favourite Marks & Spencer festive options below.