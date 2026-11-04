M&S has just dropped its winter collection of super-soft faux fur bedding, and if last year is any indication, I think this cosy, luxurious bedding set will sell out in record time.

A reversible bedding set with soft fleece on one side and luxurious faux fur on the other, as far as I'm concerned, this duvet set is the *ultimate* cosy bedtime treat.

What's more, the M&S Supersoft Faux Fur Bedding Set is now just £28 for a single. Personally, I think that's a lot of good reasons to snap up this bedtime treat before it flies off the shelves.

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As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I've spent the last five years testing bedding from all the major (and minor) high street names, and when it comes to where to buy bedding, M&S is always one of my top recommendations.

However, this year M&S has upped its game even further. The M&S autumn bedding collection is one of the best I've seen, and the M&S Christmas bedding is some of the best festive bedding you can buy this year, as far as I'm concerned.

But the brand's Supersoft Faux Fur bedding is in another league. When it launched last year, it was the first time I'd ever seen a faux fur *duvet cover*, and as the cold weather hit, I wasn't surprised to see it fly off the shelves.

(Image credit: M&S)

And it seems I wasn't alone in being impressed by it. If my memory serves me correctly, by the end of November last year, stock of this luxurious bedding set was already sold out online.

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This year, it's back, and, thanks to M&S's current 20% off 'Cosy Home' deals, a single is reduced from £35 to £28, and a double from £45 to £36.

'Lovely snuggly bedding, warm and comfy!' raves one five-star reviewer on the M&S website. 'Very cosy and so, so soft.' 'Beautifully soft and cosy duvet set,' confirms another happy owner. 'It’s a very nice colour too, exactly what I hoped for.'

'Absolutely amazing quality,' sums up another five-star review, 'feels so cosy with the winter weather coming around. Really recommend.'

(Image credit: M&S)

What's more, this year it isn't just the faux fur duvet set on offer. M&S already has plenty of other cosy fleece and super soft faux fur bedding hitting the shelves, and I have no doubt there's more to come.

I've rounded up some of the best winter buys below, but if this luxe snuggly bedding catches your eye, I recommend moving fast whilst it's still in stock.