It’s a little-known secret that the Ideal Home team has been obsessed with John Lewis’ cosy quilts, and right now they’re included in the brand’s Black Friday Sale - and these are my top nine picks.

Nostalgic, patchwork quilts have been a huge bedding trend this year, as we seek to make our sleep spaces more cosy and content. Think of it as a serotonin hit for your bed. And earlier this year, we predicted John Lewis’ quilts would be on every stylish bed come winter.

The only hitch? John Lewis quilts are pricey. But now on sale with a 20% discount, these investment pieces have become more affordable. And these are the nine I think you should consider.

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These quilt picks have proven to be so popular because they tap into the wider nostalgia trend, offering a gorgeous hand-crafted look. A quilt is something your grandma may have put on her bed, giving the quilt comforting connotations, yet it has been designed with an on-trend colour palette and pattern that suit stylish and contemporary homes.

Simply drape it over your sofa or bed for an instant stylish update.