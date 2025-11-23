Jump to category:
I thought I'd left it too late to order a sofa bed in time for Christmas – this is where you can still buy one in time for festive hosting

There's even the option of *next-day* delivery!

Swyft Model 08 Sofa Bed in Brick Red
(Image credit: Swyft)
In my opinion, there are two types of people in the world. Those who get Christmas planned, prepped, and sorted before October is even over. And those who begin to think about the festive season, say, about now.

I am firmly in the second camp, and whilst starting to think about the festive season in mid-November doesn't in any way qualify as 'last minute', it does throw up one problem if you have guests coming to stay this Christmas and you don't already have one of the best sofa beds in place.

At this time of year, my top recommendation for pre-Christmas delivery is always Swyft. The brand's sofa bed collection is stylish, practical, and its website handily sorts its range into Swyft sofa beds that are available with pre-Christmas delivery, and even Swyft sofa beds that have *next-day* delivery. Trust me, next-day delivery is pretty much unheard of in the world of sofa beds!

Swyft Model 08 sofa bed in brick red

(Image credit: Swyft)

Swyft's website also makes it very clear exactly when the delivery of each upholstery option is available from, so you know exactly what you're getting before you shop.

This is in contrast to many retailers, where that info can be kept a little vague until *after* you've placed your order. And that's pre-Christmas stress no one needs.

However, Swyft isn't the only place you can score a sofa bed in time for Christmas. There's a useful 'In Time for Christmas' filter on John Lewis' sofa bed collection, with many options available with seven-day delivery times, and Habitat flags its sofa beds with quicker delivery times with an 'In time for xmas' badge.

The Roma sofa bed from Habitat extended in a small living room

(Image credit: Habitat)

I've rounded up three of my favourite styles below, but there are plenty more quick delivery options on all of these retailers' websites right now.

Sofa beds with pre-Christmas delivery

