I thought I'd left it too late to order a sofa bed in time for Christmas – this is where you can still buy one in time for festive hosting

In my opinion, there are two types of people in the world. Those who get Christmas planned, prepped, and sorted before October is even over. And those who begin to think about the festive season, say, about now.

I am firmly in the second camp, and whilst starting to think about the festive season in mid-November doesn't in any way qualify as 'last minute', it does throw up one problem if you have guests coming to stay this Christmas and you don't already have one of the best sofa beds in place.

Many sofa beds are made to order with long lead times. I've learnt during my time as Ideal Home's Sleep and Sofa Bed Editor, that by now (mid-November), we've passed the cut-off point for ordering a new sofa bed that will arrive before Christmas at many retailers. Luckily, there *are* still places you can shop for quick delivery sofas and sofa beds right now; you just need to know where to look.

At this time of year, my top recommendation for pre-Christmas delivery is always Swyft. The brand's sofa bed collection is stylish, practical, and its website handily sorts its range into Swyft sofa beds that are available with pre-Christmas delivery, and even Swyft sofa beds that have *next-day* delivery. Trust me, next-day delivery is pretty much unheard of in the world of sofa beds!

(Image credit: Swyft)

Swyft's website also makes it very clear exactly when the delivery of each upholstery option is available from, so you know exactly what you're getting before you shop.

This is in contrast to many retailers, where that info can be kept a little vague until *after* you've placed your order. And that's pre-Christmas stress no one needs.

However, Swyft isn't the only place you can score a sofa bed in time for Christmas. There's a useful 'In Time for Christmas' filter on John Lewis' sofa bed collection, with many options available with seven-day delivery times, and Habitat flags its sofa beds with quicker delivery times with an 'In time for xmas' badge.

(Image credit: Habitat)

I've rounded up three of my favourite styles below, but there are plenty more quick delivery options on all of these retailers' websites right now.

Sofa beds with pre-Christmas delivery

Next Day Swyft Model 08 2-Seater Sofa Bed £1,519 at Swyft Home Swyft's 'Airforce Blue' Model 08 sofa bed isn't just on sale right now, it's also available with *next-day* delivery. Plus, there are plenty more upholstery options with fast delivery options. You could be hosting faster than you can iron your guest bedding. Within 7 Days John Lewis & Partners Innovation Living Cubed 140 Sofa Bed £1,499 at John Lewis This bestselling sofa bed is available with delivery within seven days at John Lewis. Despite its compact footprint, it also offers a double bed-sized sleeping area that guests will appreciate. Pre-Christmas Habitat Roma Velvet Fabric Chairbed £230 at Habitat UK Only need to sleep one guest at a time? Habitat's stylish Roma chair bed is ideal and this bestselling burnt orange colourway can be delivered in time for Christmas if you shop soon.