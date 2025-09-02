Dunelm's £30 cult cuddle cushion is back in stock and selling fast – 'it's the softest fabric I've ever touched'

There are certain things that we can rely on every year to mark the changing of the seasons.

In the transition from summer into autumn, that's that familiar chill in the air, the leaves on the trees turning brown, school restarting, and Dunelm restocking its cult Teddy Bear Cuddle cushions.

Yes, the bestselling Teddy Bear High Back Cuddle Cushion is back in stock, and if last year is anything to go by, it's worth snapping up fast before it sells out.

This distinctive cushion has become a much-loved favourite with Dunelm customers, with the pillow amassing over 300 5-star reviews since its launch.

Soft and snuggly, I popped into my local Dunelm store recently and, trust me, after touching this cushion in person, it's *very* difficult to then leave without it.

As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I'm no stranger to testing soft fabrics for our where to buy bedding guide, but the Teddy Bear collection's recycled polyester fleece is genuinely some of the softest fabric I've ever touched.

Add to its teddy bear texture the fact that this cushion is designed with padded arms that do indeed 'cuddle' you when you sit up in bed or on the sofa and lean back and... *swoon*.

Unlike the original lower-backed Teddy Bear Cuddle Cushion that has been a core part of Dunelm's Teddy Bear bedding collection for years now, this newer, higher-backed version is, in my opinion, far more versatile.

When I went into a store recently to test out Dunelm's bedding recycling service, I happened across both of these cushions, and side-by-side, it's easy to see that the higher-backed pillow offers much more back support.

Considering the higher-backed version only costs £5 more than the original lower-backed design, I think that makes it a great value buy. No wonder a member of staff told me they were flying out of the store as fast as they got stock in!

You can use it in bed to sit up and read or watch TV (it even comes with a handy side pocket for stashing the TV remote), add it to the sofa to pad your back, or add it to a kids' bedroom so you have some back support for bedtime story reading.

As some of its five-star reviewers share, it's a pillow that offers many multifunctional uses.

'Fantastic buy,' says one reviewer. 'Really comfortable when reading in bed and significantly reduces strain on headboard slats. The arms are the perfect height, and I love the pocket. Makes you feel warm without overheating.'

'Bought for my grandson who loves it to play on his tablet and read,' says another. 'His mum also uses it as it is great for her to feed baby. The arms are a great support and very comfortable.'

Happy owners are also impressed by its comfort. 'Lovely,' shares one purchaser, 'extremely soft and comfortable and well made, ideal for sitting in bed reading or watching TV, I've purchased three of them!'

'Feels like being hugged by a teddy bear!' says another. 'I'm just after another one as me, my husband and my 7-year-old son are always fighting for it as everyone loves sitting in it.'

And who doesn't want to be hugged by a teddy bear in bed at night or on the sofa after a long day? Sounds pretty ideal to me!

Dunelm Teddy Bear High Back Cuddle Cushion £30 at Dunelm The higher-backed Teddy Bear Cuddle cushion measures H59 x L61 x D50cm and is available in three colourways; taupe, cream, and charcoal. Dunelm Teddy Bear Cuddle Cushion £25 at Dunelm Whilst the original Teddy Bear Cuddle cushion is lower and a little smaller at H35 x L59 x D45cm, but it comes in five colourways; taupe, charcoal, navy, olive, and lilypad green.