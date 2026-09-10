5 clever ways to add a desk to your bedroom without disrupting your sleep – interior designers reveal all

We ask a lot of our bedrooms. Not only do we want them to be sanctuaries of rest and relaxation, but for many of us, our bedrooms also need to double as storage areas, dressing rooms, and, often, workspaces.

However, we all know that, ideally, work, rest, and play should be kept separate. So if we *do* need to add a desk to our bedroom, how do we do so without disturbing our much-needed shut-eye or impacting the feel of our bedroom ideas?

I asked interior designers how to add a desk to a bedroom without impacting the feel of a bedroom, and most importantly, without ruining our sleep. These are their top five tips.

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'In the past few years, we've had to think differently about how our homes work, and finding space for a desk without disturbing the calm of a bedroom is something we design for often,' says Katerina Tchevytchalova, interior designer and founder of K'Arte Design.

'The key is to treat the desk as part of the room's architecture rather than an add-on,' says Katerina. That way, 'it doesn't feel like a workstation has been dropped into a sleep space.' This is how to do just that.

1. Think about your bedroom layout

(Image credit: Future/Katie Lee)

First, consider your bedroom layout. Ideally, keep relaxation as the bedroom's main focus, so place the desk somewhere that isn't centre stage.

'I'd avoid positioning the desk as the first thing you see when you walk into the bedroom,' explains interior designer Lara Clarke, founder of Lara Clarke Interiors. 'Tucking a desk into a corner or against a window wall keeps the bed as the room's focal point, which is exactly where you want the eye to land in a bedroom.'

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In addition, interior designer and founder of Studio Raymond, Carina Raymond, suggests also bearing in mind what you can see once you're in bed. 'Think carefully about what you can see from the bed,' advises Carina. 'If possible, position the desk so that work isn’t the first thing you see when you’re lying down.'

After all, our brains can switch into rest mode more quickly if work isn't the last thing we see before we close our eyes.

2. Make use of awkward alcoves

(Image credit: Lara Clarke Interiors)

Obviously, where you place your desk will also depend on your bedroom's size and shape, but if you have any interesting nooks and crannies, Carina says they can be the perfect spot for a hidden workspace.

'I like to tuck a compact desk into an alcove, beneath a window or into bespoke joinery, so that it feels integrated into the architecture rather than becoming another large piece of furniture,' says Carina.

'Awkward nooks, alcoves and spaces beneath sloping ceilings can be ideal because they naturally give the desk its own zone,' agrees Sophie Chapman, interior designer and associate at design studio The Vawdrey House.

'Bespoke joinery can also help integrate a desk with wardrobes or shelving so that it feels like part of the room rather than an office that has simply been added to it.'

3. Master the art of concealment

(Image credit: Cotswold Company)

However, if a hidden alcove isn't available in your bedroom, don't worry. Our interior experts have plenty of other tricks up their sleeves.

'A desk that can be closed away behind doors is particularly effective,' says Carina. 'The aim is to create a clear visual distinction between work and rest, even when they have to coexist in the same room.'

Think hideaway desks or bureaus that, once closed, look like a simple sideboard or cupboard. Or, 'a slim console-style desk can also work beautifully where space is tight,' adds Carina.

4. Blend the desk into your decor

(Image credit: Studio Raymond)

Next, avoid choosing any furniture that feels like it would be more at home in an office. Ideally, you want a bedroom desk to blend in with the rest of your bedroom decor.

'I think it’s important not to make the workspace feel too corporate,' says Carina. To achieve a look more fitting for the bedroom, 'use the same materials, colours, and decorative language as the rest of the bedroom.'

'Choose a material that matches the rest of the room's palette, so it reads as furniture rather than office equipment,' agrees Katerina. And the interior designer also suggests not opting for too large a desk; after all, 'a desk should support the bedroom, not dominate it.'

'Keep the desk itself pared back,' seconds Lara. 'A simple, floating shelf-style desk takes up far less visual space than a bulky freestanding one, and choosing a finish that matches the rest of the joinery helps it disappear into the scheme.'

Plus, don't forget what goes *with* the desk too. 'Choose a beautiful chair and considered lighting so that the desk feels like part of the interior scheme,' advises Carina.

5. Think storage, storage, storage

(Image credit: John Lewis)

Once you've found the most unobtrusive desk and placement, don't forget to keep your work-related bits and bobs hidden too. 'Use drawers or concealed storage to keep laptops, paperwork and cables out of sight at the end of the day,' advises Carina.

'The key is to make the workspace feel contained rather than allowing work to take over the bedroom,' agrees Sophie. 'Where possible, include storage so laptops, paperwork and chargers can be put away at the end of the day.

'A desk that can be closed behind doors is particularly effective,' says Sophie, 'but even a drawer and good cable management can make a big difference. The aim is to be able to switch off from work when the working day ends.'

'When everything has a place, and the working area can be easily tidied away, the bedroom can retain that sense of calm and sanctuary that it should ultimately provide,' shares Carina.

Ultimately, 'if a bedroom needs to double up as a workspace, the key is to make the desk feel like a considered part of the room rather than an office that happens to be in the bedroom,' says Carina.

'Adding a desk to a bedroom is completely achievable,' agrees Lara, 'it just needs to be treated as a considered zone rather than an obvious workstation plonked in the corner.'

That way, as Lara says, 'you can keep your bedroom feeling restful, rather than it feeling like an office that happens to have a bed in it.'