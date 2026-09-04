Move over cool neutrals – Grandma Chic is the vintage bedding trend taking over this autumn

Sorry, neutral bedding, there is a new bedding style we can’t get enough of this autumn, and I predict it will be making an appearance in the most stylish of homes. Experts are calling it ‘Grandma Chic’ and it's perfect for making your bedroom cosier this autumn.

Not only is Next one of the best places to buy bedding , but it’s also renowned for its beautiful bedding designs. Only recently, Ideal Home’s Sleep Editor, Amy Lockwood , was lusting over Next’s adorable new pumpkin bedding .

However, you can set pumpkins aside for now, as what used to be known as more ‘grannyish’ prints such as ditsy florals, ruffles and vintage prints are currently in vogue. Here’s how and why you should be shopping for the grandma chic bedding trend.

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The grandma chic bedding trend

‘Grandma-chic bedding is a move away from the clean, minimal, hotel-white aesthetic that has dominated bedroom interiors for the past decade,’ explains Richard Lord, bedding and interiors expert at Lost Loom .

‘Think floral prints, ditsy patterns, broderie anglaise, lace trims, layered pillows, quilted bedspreads and soft, faded colour palettes in dusty roses, sage greens and warm creams. It is a style rooted in nostalgia, craftsmanship and comfort, evoking the kind of bedroom that feels lived-in, personal and genuinely cosy rather than designed for a photoshoot.’

This nostalgia for vintage bedding trends has been seen everywhere this year. FatFace dropped a retro bedding collection back in the summer, and I couldn’t possibly write an article on vintage look bedding without referencing Habitat’s Morris & Co bedding collection , which is arguably the epitome of the trend.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Bee Holmes)

But why are these prints becoming increasingly popular? It’s as simple as shoppers looking to make their bedroom ideas feel more personal, and changing your duvet cover is one of the easiest ways to redecorate without spending a fortune or making any permanent changes.

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'We're overstimulated by over-consumption and tired of homes that add to this overwhelm in our personal and professional lives, especially with social media,’ explains Laura Rich, interior designer at Furniturebox . We’re focused on making our homes sanctuaries for this exact reason, while also maintaining personality and fun in our homes - making our homes a reflection of us and our character.

'We’re looking for comfort personified in our homes, especially as we head into the nesting season in autumn/winter, so the priority is soft, cosy spaces where we can be ourselves and feel comfortable and safe.

‘Once upon a time our homes were all about perfection and fitting into an aesthetic. Now, our bed can be an emotional safe space, rejecting any coldness of minimalism, built around soft textures designed for real rest and relaxation.

'A modern take on vintage styles and heirloom embroidery feels nostalgic and comfortable while also being fresh and functional. It feels lived-in without being dated, and is the perfect place to properly rest and unwind.’

Shop the trend

Are you on board with the grandma chic bedding trend?