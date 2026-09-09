4 features making your kitchen look dated in 2026, according to design pros

It's no secret that many of us see our kitchens as the heart of the home, which is why we want them to reflect our personal tastes and style. That said, there are certain features that can make a kitchen look "dated" across the board.

By dated, I mean a less-than chic aesthetic that just doesn't quite land how we hoped. Kitchen trends for 2026 aside, it's ultimately up to you how you want your kitchen to look. But if it's been feeling more drab than fab lately, it could be that certain features are working against you.

With that in mind, I asked kitchen design experts to share four features making your kitchen look dated in 2026. Some of their answers might surprise you...

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1. Too much coordination

There was a time when a uniform-looking kitchen was all the rage, and a heavily coordinated look formed the basis of modern kitchen ideas. But Jess Barrett, the interior designer behind Jessica Simone Designs, says that a matchy-matchy kitchen can feel quite dated in 2026.

'Glossy, handleless cabinetry, rows of identical wall units and everything finished in the same cool grey or bright white can leave a space feeling quite flat. I much prefer kitchens that feel as though they have evolved over time.'

(Image credit: David Giles)

Jess is encouraging us to embrace an ecclectic mix of materials, textures and finishes instead (like in the image above). 'Mixing painted cabinetry with natural timber, choosing aged brass or bronze hardware, and introducing a freestanding or antique piece gives the room far more depth and character,' she says.

2. Open shelving

Open shelving feels like a rite of passage when you're creating a farmhouse-style kitchen, which is still having a resurgence. But refusing to bring open shelving into a kitchen could be a smart choice this year, both in terms of practicality and design.

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(Image credit: Future PLC / David Giles)

'Open shelving has certainly had its moment, but using it extensively in place of considered cabinetry can leave a kitchen feeling visually busy,' says Tom Howley , Creative Design Director at his namesake bespoke kitchen company. 'It also places a lot of emphasis on what is displayed, meaning the room needs to look beautifully curated at all times.'

That pressure to keep open shelving looking picture-perfect can be an unnecessary mental load, which is why many contemporary kitchens are shifting back to classic cabinetry as the main form of storage. 'It doesn't mean you need to get rid of open shelving completely,' says Tom. 'Try using it more selectively, perhaps to showcase a few favourite pieces, and balance it with generous closed storage.'

Tom Howley Social Links Navigation Creative Design Director and co-founder of Tom Howley Tom Howley is the Creative Design Director and co-founder of Tom Howley, the luxury British kitchen brand he established in 2004. Over more than two decades, he has helped shape the company’s signature approach to bespoke, handcrafted kitchens, combining traditional cabinetmaking with contemporary living.

3. All neutral colour schemes

All-neutral kitchens aren't outright banned this year, but many of us want to embrace a bit more variety in our kitchen colour schemes. 'A timeless kitchen isn’t necessarily one that is completely neutral,' says Tom. 'Some of the most enduring kitchens are full of personality, bold colour, and character.'

(Image credit: Future PLC / Bee Holmes)

The best colours to replace beige with in 2026 include dusty pinks and warm terracotta shades, but adding personality into your kitchen really does come down to personal preference. And if you still like a neutral kitchen, that's fine – there are subtle ways you can add colour to a kitchen without repainting, too.

4. Appliance overload

Kitchen appliances are an essential part of our culinary spaces, but having all of them on display is a recipe for clutter – a.k.a. not what most of us are aspiring to in 2026.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Bee Holmes)

'Too many appliances on display can also make a kitchen feel overly driven by current technology trends,' Tom says. 'Where possible, integrate appliances into the cabinetry and be selective about what you choose to leave visible.'

John Law, Creative Director of interiors at Woodhouse & Law, agrees. 'Integrated appliances and clever appliance storage ideas help create the calm, streamlined look that is increasingly desirable in 2026,' he adds.

If your kitchen hasn't felt fresh this year, try taking the experts' advice on board. Even subtle tweaks can reinvigorate a space.