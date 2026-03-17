Lakeland's 3-in-1 coffee machine was already affordable, but right now it's less than £75 and will fit in even the tiniest kitchens

When you need a good morning pick-me-up, instant coffee can do the job, but there's truly no better smell to flood your home than freshly brewed coffee. Whether you've used instant up until now because you don't have enough worktop space to dedicate to a machine, or perhaps it's to do with budget, because a decent coffee maker is expensive. I'm here with the answer to your caffeine-related woes, and it's the Lakeland Espresso 3-in-1 Coffee Machine, which I've spotted on sale for only £74.99.

Now with £50 shaved off its price tag, this Lakeland Espresso machine could be the best coffee machine for you. While we have yet to try this particular coffee machine, I'm already impressed by the product specs. It has a petite footprint, it is compatible with Nespresso pods and ground coffee, and it comes with a steam wand for frothing milk.

That is quite an impressive line-up for a machine that will cost you less than many pod coffee machines on the market, which don't include a milk frother. However, this deal is only on until the 18th March, so if you want to snap it up at this price, I'd act fast.

While we're yet to test this Lakeland espresso maker, we can more than vouch for the quality of Lakeland appliances. The team at Ideal Home has tested many a Lakeland own-brand appliance, from kitchenware to clothes airers and pizza ovens. All of which have been highly rated, so this espresso maker shouldn't be any different.

It's also very similar to the Salter Professional Espirista Coffee Machine, which we've reviewed and rated 4/5 stars. The two machines look almost identical, and both can make single or double espressos. However, the Salter one is only compatible with ground coffee and has a slightly larger tank — at 1.4L vs 1.2L.

(Image credit: Amazon)

This Lakeland espresso maker is proof that good things can come in small packages, as not only is it intuitive, but it can also be used to make hot water only, for tea or other purposes.

Included in the box, you'll also get a portafilter with stainless steel baskets and a tamping spoon. The manual explains how to brew pod coffee vs grounds, while it has a handy auto-shut off mode which activates after 25 minutes of inactivity — for those mornings you snooze your alarm a few too many times.

Price-wise, the Salter coffee maker is closer to £100, at £94.99 RRP from Amazon. Usually, the Lakeland model is £124.99, so it's currently a bargain you won't want to miss.

Alternatives

Here are several alternative best pod coffee machines we've tried and tested that deliver great value for money.