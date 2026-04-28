B&M has just slashed the price of its already-affordable garden egg chair – everything you need to know about it’s 50% off garden furniture sale

B&M is hosting its May Bank Holiday Bonanza, and believe me, with up to 50% off garden furniture, it’s a sale you don’t want to miss.

Whether you’re on the hunt for the best garden furniture or your garden needs a budget update, B&M is always worth a trip. The budget retailer always has a few hidden gems to make your garden sparkle.

With the sale on from now until Sunday, 10 May, here are my top picks from the B&M May Bank Holiday Bonanza sale that are worth your money.

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The Santorini Hanging Egg Chair (Image credit: B&M)

To celebrate the bank holiday, B&Q’s sale offers up to 50% of garden furniture and accessories, and trust me, there are some big savings to be had. If you’re looking to shake up your garden seating ideas on a budget, you don’t want to miss this.

My immediate thought, scrolling through the sale items, was ‘I can’t believe that an egg chair is so cheap!’. And at £75, down from £150, B&M’s Santorini Hanging Egg Chair is a bargain price. While I have spotted a similar Hanging Cream Egg Chair in Black for £99 at B&Q (reduced from £199.99) , I haven’t found many as affordable as B&M’s.

B&M’s egg chair folds away when not in use, making it an excellent choice for small gardens or balconies. It’s incredibly stylish; however, it is already selling fast, so you’ll have to be really quick if you want one.

(Image credit: B&M)

As well as the egg chair, the Jakarta Solid Wood Dining Set 5pc also caught my eye. Reduced from £250 to£125, this garden set consists of four dining chairs and a table. The set is made from responsibly sourced Shorea hardwood and is perfect for family dinners or summer hosting for small groups.

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Lastly, I’d also recommend looking out for the Bali Reversible Rattan Effect Corner Sofa Set , which has been reduced from £250 to £125. This two-piece set, which includes a corner sofa, cushions and a table, is ideal for both lounging and hosting. At £125, it’s easily one of the most affordable garden sofas available to buy right now. However, if you can afford to spend a little more, I’d say to go for the iconic John Lewis Marcy Sofa (£279) , which is one of the most stylish yet comfortable garden sofas you can buy this year.

The B&M May Bank Holiday Bonanza is available to shop in-store and is likely to sell out fast. If you miss out on your desired sale item, or you don’t have a local store, I’ve tracked down a few more garden furniture deals available right now.

Home Online Stores Cream Luxury Hanging Egg Chair with Cushion Was £199.99, now £99.99 at B&Q This stylish egg chair is currently just over £100 and at £99, this is a great deal. It's a great alternative to the B&M chair. Costway 5 Piece Outdoor Conversation Set Rattan Woven Chair Set With 2 Coffee Tables Was £332.95, now £209.95 at Debenhams This stylish garden set is more than £100 off right now. It consists of two coffee tables , two chairs and a soda, making it perfect for hosting. Very Amalfi Sofa Set- Clay - Terracotta Was £140, now £95 at Very Colourful garden furniture remains a trend for 2026, and this set is stunning. And while under £100, an absolute steal.

This might be the most affordable garden sale event of the summer. Which piece has caught your eye?

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