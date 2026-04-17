David Beckham has put his stamp on this bestselling Ninja coffee machine in a brand new and exclusive colourway – complete with a wood grain portafilter

David Beckham's kitchen worktops at his home in the Cotswolds will need to be cleared of space for a new addition: his first product collaboration with Ninja, which has been unveiled as an exclusive version of the brand's bestselling coffee machine, the Ninja Luxe Cafe Pro by David Beckham.

The Ninja Luxe Café Pro, which I awarded five stars to in my review back in 2025, is now available with David Beckham's stamp of approval in a matte black stainless-steel finish, complemented by black chestnut wood grain and gold finishes.

Earning a spot as one of our top-rated bean-to-cup coffee machines (after testing dozens here at Ideal Home), the Luxe Café Pro was already a fan favourite, but now I predict it's about to get an even bigger boost of popularity.

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Ninja Luxe Café Pro by David Beckham £849.99 at Ninja The David Beckham effect is present in the wood grain portafilter handle, gold accents and matte black body and milk jug with this new version of the coffee machine.

In a big week for coffee machine releases, including new products from Nespresso (the Vertuo Up) and Philips (with a new bean-to-cup model), Ninja has joined the party with this celebrity collaboration. Given David Beckham's enthusiasm for all things coffee and Ninja's very successful move into the barista-style machine market, this collaboration feels like a natural fit.

The Luxe Café is already a product with absolute rave reviews, as well as extremely popular limited-batch colourway releases. Now those wanting to pull an espresso shot just like David Beckham might be enticed by his shiny new machine.

I've previously discussed the big differences between the original Luxe Café and the Pro version, but the summary is that the latter is a premium offering thanks to its integrated tamping system, improved milk frothing system and sleeker control panel.

(Image credit: Ninja)

This limited edition version was the product of 'a six-month creative process, channeling Beckham's signature aesthetic' according to Ninja. The specific design quirks, which are exclusive to this machine are inspired, according to Beckham himself, by 'the natural materials of the English countryside'.

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It's no secret that David Beckham is a huge coffee fan and celebrated the launch of this machine with a post to his Instagram using it to pull an espresso shot, alongside some seriously niche latte art depicting his own face.

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) A photo posted by on

This week in the US, Ninja dropped a pink version of the Luxe Café machine, which fans were loving on the brand's Instagram. So as well as new David Beckham inspired machines, here's hoping there's plenty other variations of this sellout coffee machine to come!