Lidl's retro espresso machine is giving Smeg looks without the £500 price tag – this bargain cafe kitchen buy lands in stores this weekend

'Tis almost the season to start dreaming about your homemade pumpkin spice lattes. And while most of us are still on iced coffees, after the last heatwave of 2026 (fingers crossed!) passes us by, we can all start thinking of better and cosier things: autumn! Warm coffees, fluffy blankets, double layers and... did I say warm coffee?

If you've been holding out for Black Friday to invest in the best coffee machine, then you needn't wait any longer. Just head to your local Lidl and take a browse down the Middle Aisle for yourself. Come the 16th of August, it'll be bursting with pastel-coloured boxes. Yes: the pastel appliances are back! Think toasters, kettles, and even coffee machines, all in pretty shades of mint green and pale pink.

A simple solution for kitchen worktops that need some colour, the retro-inspired pastel coffee machine is definitely the best bargain of all, at only £49.99. Available in your choice of pink or green, this ground coffee maker also boasts a steam wand for frothing milk. Plus, it has a sizeable 1L water tank for when you're serving multiple coffees at once.

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Landing in stores very soon, be quick to snap up yours, as when they're gone, they won't return for quite a while. And don't forget: it's never too early to think of Christmas presents...

The coffee machine comes with a 3-year guarantee. It includes a 2-in-1 coffee scoop and tamper, both coming in the box, and with only 3 buttons, it looks to be pretty intuitive and easy to clean, with a removable drip tray and water tank.

This Silvercrest coffee maker is not too dissimilar from Smeg's Espresso Coffee Machine. Except the Smeg one is a mere £450 more expensive, of course.

The Smeg one does come with a host of perks for that price tag, including a cold-brew function. It is one of Smeg's most affordable coffee machines, with the retro-style bean-to-cup Smeg Coffee costing from £599.95.

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Another comparable retro-inspired coffee machine is the Swan Retro Espresso Maker, at £109.99, available in green, black, cream, or grey. Its tank is the same size as the Silvercrest model, and has a steam wand for milk frothing. You can also control its brewing temperature. The best part about it? You can use it with ground coffee or espresso (ESE) pods.