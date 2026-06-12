This HexClad pan is the only one I own that actually works with my useless electric hob – and luckily, it's reduced right now on Amazon

It's said that a workman is only as good as his tools but sometimes there's no getting away from the sub-par equipment you have at hand. That's certainly the case in my new flat, where I've been cursed with an electric hob that seems to only have two modes: far too hot or not providing heat at all.

As Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor tasked with the lucky job of testing cookware at home, this has proved a real challenge. The only pan that's saved the day? My HexClad frying pan, which is on sale right now at Amazon down from £129 to £109.65.

This pan has long been in our guide to the best frying pans, ever since our expert Home Economist and reviewer Helen McCue called cooking in it 'a joy' in her 5-star review. And now I've tried it for myself, I can see exactly why. Here's why this is a deal worth snapping up.

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With a hob that's playing up, I've been in desperate need of a pan that distributes heat evenly and doesn't allow foods to stick – even when subjected to high heat.

As my cooktop essentially has to be on the highest setting to provide any heat, I am actually going against the recommended usage from HexClad. Their official advice is to only ever use medium-low to medium heat and to let the aluminium core of the pan do the heavy lifting.

Even in these trying circumstances I've found this pan to be so efficient at heating and resistant to allowing foods to stick. And even in situations where the heat is a little too high, there's no lasting damage to the honeycomb-embossed surface – everything comes right off during handwashing.