Lakeland's sellout alternative to the cult Always Pan is now available in three new colourways that look even better than the OG

We're no strangers to an Always Pan lookalike at Ideal Home. In fact, it seems like most major retailers have now designed their spin on this once-viral frying pan. And new to the scene is Lakeland's Only Pan. Aptly named and fairly priced at £59.99, it's a close call with the OG, but at a fraction of the price tag. When first released, however, it didn't come in all the colours we'd hoped. Until now — a recent upgrade sees three extra colours added to its collection.

Previously only available in Sage Green, Slate Grey and Mushroom Grey, this range now comes in a Dusky Clay (a muted pink), a neutral Vanilla Cream and Steel Blue. Thoughtfully designed when it comes to both cooking and aesthetics, this pan has so many good points, as we rated it 4.5 stars out of 5 in our Lakeland Only Pan review.

How does this pan differ from the Always Pan, other than in price? Well, there is a rather large difference in price, £125 vs £59.99, but a little research tells you why this is.

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The Lakeland pan isn't dishwasher safe — the Always Pan is. They are both the same size in diameter which is 26cm, and both come with a steamer basket and a built-in spoon rest (as well as a compatible spoon!).

Another competitor on the market, which I've personally tested, is the M&S All-in-One-Pan. This retails at a seriously affordable price tag of £30.

Alternatives

The M&S affordable alternative is actually slightly larger than the other two, at 28cm in diameter. It does only come in 2 colourways, however, and these are charcoal and natural. Impressively enough, it's dishwasher-safe like the OG version, unlike the Lakeland dupe.

It's also induction compatible, and it comes with a steamer basket. Unfortunately, it doesn't come with a spoon rest or a utensil, which for £30, you can't really expect. It boasts a very similar design to the other two pans, with one longer handle, another shorter one and one on the lid.

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This pan is sought-after for a good reason, and the M&S alternative at £30 might just be a better option for those on a tighter budget. If you do want something colourful, then the £59.99 Lakelakd lookalike is your best bet.