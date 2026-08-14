IKEA is about to become the go-to place for buying affordable art – these are the pieces that will instantly make your home look expensive from £19
The soon-to-be-released KONSTRUNDA collection of affordable art objects is my favourite of the year
Art shouldn’t be reserved for galleries and the homes of the rich and famous. And that’s exactly why IKEA’s releasing a limited edition collection of art objects with prices starting from just £19 in order to make art accessible to everyone. The IKEA KONSTRUNDA collection is launching on 1st September both online and in stores – and I’m already planning on elevating my home with a few of the featured pieces.
IKEA’s been killing it lately with imaginative and design-forward collections, from the viral IKEA PS 2026 collection filled with future design classics like the PS 2026 floor lamp to the clever and compact IKEA KOMPISHÄNG range which launched only a few weeks ago. But the IKEA KONSTRUNDA range takes things even further as it focuses purely on the aesthetic value of the 22 objects created by seven different designers and artists.
‘Art should be available for all to enjoy, not a luxury reserved for galleries,’ says Karin Gustavsson, the collection’s creative leader. ‘Art evokes emotion, sparks conversation and helps transform a house into a home. With KONSTRUNDA, we wanted to create a collection that encourages people to express themselves and surround themselves with objects they love.’
Art can make your home look more expensive and considered. But it usually comes at a rather high price. But that’s not the case with the IKEA KONSTRUNDA art objects and creative pieces of furniture and soft furnishings.
Named after the Swedish word for ‘art tour’, the KONSTRUNDA range includes both purely ‘decorative’ objects and more practical pieces of furniture with a playful design - like stools and side tables - as well as soft furnishings like cushions and rugs, which can also be turned into wall hangings.
My top IKEA KONSTRUNDA picks
Of course, you don’t have to wait for the 1st September to inject some artistic flair into your home without breaking the bank. Here are a few pieces that will make your home look more interesting and intentional that are available to shop now.
Which piece (or pieces) are you planning to adorn your home with once the new collection drops? Don't forget to mark your calendars to avoid missing out.
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Sara Hesikova has been Room Decor Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Furniture, and so far has tried over 300 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.