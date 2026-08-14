IKEA is about to become the go-to place for buying affordable art – these are the pieces that will instantly make your home look expensive from £19

Art shouldn’t be reserved for galleries and the homes of the rich and famous. And that’s exactly why IKEA’s releasing a limited edition collection of art objects with prices starting from just £19 in order to make art accessible to everyone. The IKEA KONSTRUNDA collection is launching on 1st September both online and in stores – and I’m already planning on elevating my home with a few of the featured pieces.

IKEA’s been killing it lately with imaginative and design-forward collections, from the viral IKEA PS 2026 collection filled with future design classics like the PS 2026 floor lamp to the clever and compact IKEA KOMPISHÄNG range which launched only a few weeks ago. But the IKEA KONSTRUNDA range takes things even further as it focuses purely on the aesthetic value of the 22 objects created by seven different designers and artists.

(Image credit: IKEA)

‘Art should be available for all to enjoy, not a luxury reserved for galleries,’ says Karin Gustavsson, the collection’s creative leader. ‘Art evokes emotion, sparks conversation and helps transform a house into a home. With KONSTRUNDA, we wanted to create a collection that encourages people to express themselves and surround themselves with objects they love.’

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(Image credit: IKEA)

Art can make your home look more expensive and considered. But it usually comes at a rather high price. But that’s not the case with the IKEA KONSTRUNDA art objects and creative pieces of furniture and soft furnishings.

Named after the Swedish word for ‘art tour’, the KONSTRUNDA range includes both purely ‘decorative’ objects and more practical pieces of furniture with a playful design - like stools and side tables - as well as soft furnishings like cushions and rugs, which can also be turned into wall hangings.

My top IKEA KONSTRUNDA picks

IKEA KONSTRUNDA decoration 28' £22 at IKEA Perfect for displaying trinkets, as an eye-catching key holder or even just placed on a sideboard on its own, this is currently my top pick from the collection. IKEA KONSTRUNDA decoration multi-colour £25 at IKEA Designed by in-house IKEA designer Akanksha Deo, this object is inspired by toy wooden blocks most of us would have played with as children. IKEA KONSTRUNDA vase black/white 28' £20 at IKEA Brought to life by Swedish artist Lisa Reiser, this abstract, shadow-like vase is made from mouth-blouth glass. It will elevate any space whether you place a few flower stems in it or none at all. IKEA KONSTRUNDA stool blue £50 at IKEA Created by London-based furniture designer Andu Masebo, this pinewood stool stands out with its unusual triangular shape and bold blue shade. IKEA KONSTRUNDA decoration black £20 at IKEA I don’t smoke, but if I did, this would make for the coolest ashtray in my opinion. Made from black glass by Lisa Reiser, this solid, polished object gives the illusion of fluidity and softness. IKEA KONSTRUNDA decoration green £20 at IKEA I think artist Lisa Reiser has found a new fan in me as many of my top picks from this collection are from her. And that includes this green glass sculpture that's reminiscent of gummy sweets.

Of course, you don’t have to wait for the 1st September to inject some artistic flair into your home without breaking the bank. Here are a few pieces that will make your home look more interesting and intentional that are available to shop now.

Which piece (or pieces) are you planning to adorn your home with once the new collection drops? Don't forget to mark your calendars to avoid missing out.

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