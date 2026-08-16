The White Company has slashed the price of its bedding in its end-of-season sale – these are the luxe pieces you don't want to miss out on

With autumn tiptoeing around the corner, it's almost time to bring your duvet back out of hiding and to pack that fan away in the loft for some well-needed R&R. If you've already been dreaming of cooler nights and cosier days (same!), then what better place to start than with a bedding glow up.

High on most of the Ideal Home team's wishlist is a set of bedding from The White Company: crisp, high-quality sheets, plump duvets and gorgeous textured bedspreads. However, for most of the year, The White Company's prices are just a little out of reach, which is why our insider secret is to stock up on the brand's staple pieces in their amazing sales.

Right now, The White Company is holding an end-of-season sale, and some bits in this sale are better than Black Friday at 60% off. Here's everything you don't want to miss from the current The White Company sale — from aesthetic bedding buys to comfort necessities.

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The White Company Essentials Egyptian Cotton Oxford Pillowcase £6 at The White Company With 50% off, these are the pillowcases currently on my bed, and not only do they wash well but they feel luxurious, too. Its edged border makes it look that little bit more expensive than it is, while its white colour will go with almost any space. I also own 2 more, for our guest bedroom. The White Company Hadlow Cushion £38 at The White Company This cushion cover went straight into my basket. In fact, it's arriving in a matter of days and will be placed straight onto my sofa. For an added layer of texture in my living room and to bring the autumnal vibes early. With 60% off, you can't go wrong, especially since it's made from pure Merino Wool from Australia. The White Company Colville Bedspread £62.50 at The White Company A bedspread is a smart idea come the colder months — plus it means that you don't have to be hot on ironing your duvet covers. Thanks to the current sale, this one starts at £62.59 for a single but is still just £72.50 for a double. Made from 80% cotton and 20% hemp, it's easy to clean and will be sure to give your bed a more polished look. The White Company Ultrasoft Dual Layer Topper £77 at The White Company Fix an uncomfortable or harder-than-you'd-like mattress with help from a topper. This one from The White Company is super plump and sits at around 8.5cm deep. It starts at £77 for a single, with 30% off, and a king size sits at just £105. Steal! The White Company Deluxe Down Alternative Duvet in Medium £52 at The White Company Need a new duvet? A great pick for allergy sufferers, this medium tog option comes in a range of sizes and is crafted from recycled-polyester Smartdown. It has 60% off, which for a duvet, is a real bargain! The White Company Duck Feather Cushion Pads £9.80 at The White Company Cushions looking a little lackluster? Don't go replacing them yet — you might just need new, plump inserts to give them another lease of life. This down-like alternative comes in several shapes and sizes, all washable and on sale!

If your bedroom is crying out for an upgrade, don't miss your opportunity to snap up some luxe pieces for your bed.

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