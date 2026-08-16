The White Company has slashed the price of its bedding in its end-of-season sale – these are the luxe pieces you don't want to miss out on
It just might be their best sale of the year
With autumn tiptoeing around the corner, it's almost time to bring your duvet back out of hiding and to pack that fan away in the loft for some well-needed R&R. If you've already been dreaming of cooler nights and cosier days (same!), then what better place to start than with a bedding glow up.
High on most of the Ideal Home team's wishlist is a set of bedding from The White Company: crisp, high-quality sheets, plump duvets and gorgeous textured bedspreads. However, for most of the year, The White Company's prices are just a little out of reach, which is why our insider secret is to stock up on the brand's staple pieces in their amazing sales.
Right now, The White Company is holding an end-of-season sale, and some bits in this sale are better than Black Friday at 60% off. Here's everything you don't want to miss from the current The White Company sale — from aesthetic bedding buys to comfort necessities.
With 50% off, these are the pillowcases currently on my bed, and not only do they wash well but they feel luxurious, too. Its edged border makes it look that little bit more expensive than it is, while its white colour will go with almost any space. I also own 2 more, for our guest bedroom.
This cushion cover went straight into my basket. In fact, it's arriving in a matter of days and will be placed straight onto my sofa. For an added layer of texture in my living room and to bring the autumnal vibes early. With 60% off, you can't go wrong, especially since it's made from pure Merino Wool from Australia.
A bedspread is a smart idea come the colder months — plus it means that you don't have to be hot on ironing your duvet covers. Thanks to the current sale, this one starts at £62.59 for a single but is still just £72.50 for a double. Made from 80% cotton and 20% hemp, it's easy to clean and will be sure to give your bed a more polished look.
If your bedroom is crying out for an upgrade, don't miss your opportunity to snap up some luxe pieces for your bed.
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
Annie is Ideal Home's Deputy Ecommerce Editor. With four years of eCommerce experience under her belt, you can find her shopping words of wisdom on Real Homes, Gardeningetc, Livingetc, Homes & Gardens and Woman & Home. When she's not planning ahead or curating deals for Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday, you can find Annie testing a range of products in her South London home, from reed diffusers to candles, BBQs, mattresses and even a few vacuum cleaners.