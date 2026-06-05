Aldi's £15 Hex Fry pan is a dead-ringer for this Gordon Ramsay-approved £169 Hexclad pan – this is how the two metal utensil safe pans compare

It's always a good time to invest in cookware that works hard for your kitchen, but if you're on a budget then it's an even better time right now with the re-launch of Aldi's £14.99 Honeycomb Hex pans.

Available in stores now while stocks last, this range is back to make a bid for the best non-stick frying pan on a budget. I covered the debut of the Aldi tri-ply pans last year, which featured a frying pan and a saucepan, and looked remarkably similar to Gordon Ramsay's favourite HexClad's pans, most notably the exceptionally popular Hybrid Pan (£169 at HexClad).

I've been testing the HexClad bestseller recently, and I've been so impressed by it, so much so that it won the Ideal Home Kitchen Award for the Best Frying Pan. So, with the return of Aldi's affordable version, I thought I'd take a closer look at how the premium and budget pans stack up.

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There are some similarities in the specifications between these two pans. Both are oven-safe, with HexClad's pan able to withstand heat up to 480ºC compared to Aldi's version, which can withstand heat up to 220ºC.

Both are also suitable for all hob types, including induction, and dishwasher-safe, which will be welcome news to anyone who loves a quick clean-up process after dinner.

(Image credit: Aldi)

While the detail on Aldi's 'honeycomb' patterned pans is a little sparse, there's plenty to learn about HexClad's TerraBond ceramic non-stick coating. It's a ceramic-based material which keeps food from sticking whilst also avoiding the use of PFOAs and uses those trademark hexagonal shapes in order to create a valley of ridges that food doesn't stick to when cooking.

The HexClad also features stay-cool handles and has great heat distribution across the bottom of the pan – something that I've definitely found in my recent day-to-day tests.

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Testing the HexClad frying pan at home. (Image credit: Future)

The other big bonus of both of these pans is the fact that they're safe to use with metal utensils without fear of the coating peeling off. If you can be a little haphazard with remembering to use wooden or silicone utensils, then this will save you worrying when cooking.

While the pan in Aldi's Honeycomb range unfortunately doesn't come with a lid, the saucepan does, and the two together would make a great pair for anyone getting into cooking. Like the pan, the saucepan is oven safe up to 220°C.

While I haven't been able to get my hands on Aldi's Honeycomb collection just yet, at £14.99, I'm sure it's going to be a hit with anyone who likes to peruse the middle aisle for cookware finds.

However, I can vouch for the exceptional quality of HexClad's products and their durability, despite the much higher pricetag. If you are a keen cook who wants a pan that is going to last, I've saved up for the Hexclad version. However, if you're just dipping your toe in, then you can't go wrong with taking a look at Aldi's alternative.