Homeware brand Cox & Cox goes into administration – but we have good news

One of our favourite online homeware retailers, Cox & Cox, went into administration, however, it's not all doom and gloom as the brand has been sold so there's still hope to see more of it in the future.

We were saddened to hear about the homeware brand going into administration, as they've long been a go-to for us with staying up to date with stylish home decor trends – but thankfully, the dismay didn't linger for long.

According to The Times (opens in new tab), Cox & Cox (opens in new tab) has been sold in a pre-pack administration deal to furniture and home furnishings manufacturer, Giomani Designs Limited, securing the transfer of 65 Cox & Cox employees as well as the foreseeable future of the brand.

(Image credit: Cox & Cox)

On the 27th of February, Ian Defty and Bai Cham of the insolvency firm, Begbies Traynor (opens in new tab), were appointed as joint administrators of Cox & Cox.

Harbouring their own website as well as being stocked on Next's website (opens in new tab), the homeware brand had seen growth over the pandemic, with sales rising by 105% year on year in 2021. For us at Ideal Home, it's long been a staple for living room decor, bedroom decor and the best garden furniture.

(Image credit: Cox and Cox)

Cox & Cox is the latest online furniture retailer to go into administration following the collapse of Made.com, which fell late last year as a result of soaring costs and pressure on consumer spending.

Similarly, the news of Made's collapse left us with many questions. We even sourced a dupe for the best-seller Haru sofa bed in case we saw their end – but after being bought by high street giant Next, the brand continues to supply us with some of the best sofas and best sofa beds to date.

(Image credit: Cox & Cox)

As we welcome the oncoming of the spring season (despite the cold weather warnings we've been pleasantly graced with this week), it might be worth checking out what's new this season at Cox & Cox (opens in new tab) to show the brand some love.

From new additions of premium living room lighting to home decor accessories, we're definitely partial to indulging in a good scroll through their newest collections every once in a while.

(Image credit: Cox & Cox)

If this news initially struck you worried, fear not. We believe it's business as usual until further notice, but we'll keep you updated as more information becomes available.