Habitat just dropped a new Morris & Co collection – these are the designer look-a-like pieces to buy now, or regret later

Habitat just dropped a brand new Morris & Co collection, and if its first collection was all about natural finishes and muted colourways, this latest drop couldn't be more different.

Habitat has been one of the most successful brands to reimagine the iconic William Morris designs into lust-worthy pieces at a really good price. I picked up the Merton Sunflower Armchair earlier this year for £550, and it is easily one of the most beautiful things in my flat.

I was delighted to see that Habitat had built on hits like the Merton armchair by reimaging it in several brighter colourways, including the beautiful blue Acanthus. It's also launched a new Merton two-seater sofa, which I think is a strong contender for the best sofa I've seen this autumn. However, the new collection isn't just a rehatching of what Habitat did last year; instead, they've given the collection a luxe, maximalist makeover.

'We’ve embraced the radicalism of William Morris and his creative collective for a maximalist vision that adds a little Arts & Crafts disruption to the modern home, while remaining lovingly crafted and committed to heritage excellence,' says Claire Vallis, Morris & Co. Design Director, who worked with Habitat on the collection.

A look at the new collection in person at the Habitat press preview for Autumn/Winter 2025. (Image credit: Future / Sara Hesikova)

The iconic patterns like Acanthus and Merton Blackthorn have been interpreted in bold, jewel-toned colours. There are plenty of velvet finishes, fringed edges and even gold details; it does have a striking resemblance to how luxury interior brand House of Hackney brought the classic Morris patterns into the 21st century.

However, at £22 for the Habitat x Morris & Co Love is Enough cushion versus well over £100 for a designer one at House of Hackney, it's easy to see why this Habitat collection is a hit.

As well as already owning a piece of the range, I was fortunate enough to see some of the new pieces in person earlier this week. After carefully perusing the designs and prices, this is what I'd buy now or risk missing out on.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I almost missed out on my armchair when the first collection launch because I wrongly assumed it wouldn't sell out that fast. How wrong I was; instead, I had to wait months for it to finally come back into stock to add to my living room seating ideas.

If you spot something you like, my advice is to buy it now, or you could end up waiting months like I did. While Habitat is usually very good at restocking the items its customers love, that is never a given with these special collaborations.