Matalan’s new bow tableware looks so much like Anthropologie’s bestselling designs – it’s the perfect budget alternative

Around this time last year, Anthropologie released some of the prettiest tableware that I’ve ever laid eyes on with dinner plates, mugs, bowls, placemats, napkins and more adorned with beautiful bows. That range is still available today and is among the brand’s bestsellers. But if Anthropologie’s prices are not within your budget, Matalan just dropped the perfect affordable bow tableware alternatives.

Bows have been a major home decor trend and a Christmas decor trend for the last couple of years – and it’s showing no signs of slowing as more and more bow-covered and bow-shaped things become available. I’m talking cushions, candleholders, bed linen, lamps, tableware (of course) – you name it!

Matalan's black bow teacup is £6 (Image credit: Matalan)

‘The enduring appeal of bows lies in their timelessness and their ability to evoke a sense of elegance and tradition, which resonates strongly with British sensibilities,’ says Alex Stubbs, Flitch interior stylist.

No wonder that Anthropologie’s Benedita range of tableware and Celine range of bow-adorned table linen has been so popular! The pieces from the respective collections come in a few different colourways but the monochrome black and white has been among the most sought-after.

Anthropologies black and white bow tableware was some of the most sought after pieces in the collection. (Image credit: Anthropologie)

Matalan has clearly been taking notes as its new lookalike bow-decorated tableware, with prices starting from £3.50, comes in a similar monochrome colour palette. These are my top picks.

My top picks

Anthropologie Benedita Bow Stoneware Mug £12 at Anthropologie This mug has over 40 raving reviews which just goes to show how loved this mug design is. I really like the detail of the bow handle, and it comes in three different colours, too. And for £12, it's not actually badly priced at all. Matalan Black Bow Mug £6 at Matalan Even though this mug only just launched, it already has a five-star review on Matalan's website. And it is pretty adorable, I must say. Not to mention, it's half the price of the Anthropologie mug. Anthropologie Celine Bow Cotton Embroidered Placemat £12 at Anthropologie Available in four colours, this scalloped placemat design is made with soft cotton and it's finished with contrasting embroidery along the edges, including a bow in each corner. Matalan 2 Pack Black Bow Scalloped Edge Placemats £6 at Matalan Made with tougher material which is easier for maintenance as it can be wiped clean, these placemats feature a similar scalloped design with a contrasting trim and bows, only not embroidered but printed on. But not only that it's half the price of the Anthropologie one, you also get two instead of one for that price. Anthropologie Benedita Bow Stoneware Dinner Plates, Set of 4 £72 at Anthropologie In this instance, I think the Anthropologie plate design takes the cake because of the 3D finish of the bow detailing. And even though the price seems quite high, the plates come as a set of four, so it works out to be £18 per plate. Matalan Black Bow Dinner Plate £3.50 at Matalan Matalan's take on the bow plate is a lot more flat and one-dimensional but it's still super pretty. And who can say no to a £3.50 dinner plate this cute?!

Both of the brands have a lot more bow-adorned pieces to choose from – from Anthropologie's bow coupe glasses to Matalan's bow cushion. Which piece is making its way into your basket?