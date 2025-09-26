Matalan’s new bow tableware looks so much like Anthropologie’s bestselling designs – it’s the perfect budget alternative
Around this time last year, Anthropologie released some of the prettiest tableware that I’ve ever laid eyes on with dinner plates, mugs, bowls, placemats, napkins and more adorned with beautiful bows. That range is still available today and is among the brand’s bestsellers. But if Anthropologie’s prices are not within your budget, Matalan just dropped the perfect affordable bow tableware alternatives.
Bows have been a major home decor trend and a Christmas decor trend for the last couple of years – and it’s showing no signs of slowing as more and more bow-covered and bow-shaped things become available. I’m talking cushions, candleholders, bed linen, lamps, tableware (of course) – you name it!
‘The enduring appeal of bows lies in their timelessness and their ability to evoke a sense of elegance and tradition, which resonates strongly with British sensibilities,’ says Alex Stubbs, Flitch interior stylist.
No wonder that Anthropologie’s Benedita range of tableware and Celine range of bow-adorned table linen has been so popular! The pieces from the respective collections come in a few different colourways but the monochrome black and white has been among the most sought-after.
Matalan has clearly been taking notes as its new lookalike bow-decorated tableware, with prices starting from £3.50, comes in a similar monochrome colour palette. These are my top picks.
Made with tougher material which is easier for maintenance as it can be wiped clean, these placemats feature a similar scalloped design with a contrasting trim and bows, only not embroidered but printed on. But not only that it's half the price of the Anthropologie one, you also get two instead of one for that price.
Both of the brands have a lot more bow-adorned pieces to choose from – from Anthropologie's bow coupe glasses to Matalan's bow cushion. Which piece is making its way into your basket?
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested over 150 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.
