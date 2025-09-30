These 3 common things can ruin your dining table – according to designers

The dining table is where you gather for everything from cosy family suppers to bigger events like birthdays or Christmas, so you want it to look at its best year round. To make sure of that, this is what interior designers say you should never put on a dining table and therefore should best be avoided.

I’ve asked 3 interior designers for their top dining room table ideas, the do’s and the don’ts – and, similarly to the things you shouldn’t put on your coffee table, the overarching theme is simplicity.

‘Less is more with dining tables,’ says Jo Lane, founder of See Your Place. ‘The days of multi-layered, intentionally grand dining table arrangements are behind us – unless you happen to be at a state banquet.'

'I think even a few years on post Covid we are still slightly re-adjusting to hosting gatherings, and there’s been a definite move towards more casual dining tables that don’t feel over-engineered in their styling.’

1. Grand centrepieces

Who doesn’t love a beautiful tablescaping decor, finished with a lovely centrepiece like a crown? I sure do. But the problem with going for large and complicated centrepieces is that they overwhelm and get in the way.

‘Big, dramatic centrepieces look stunning in pictures, but in real life they can block sightlines or make passing dishes tricky,’ says Noor Charchafchi, founder of Celine Interior Design. ‘I prefer pieces that enhance the table without taking over, so the table feels inviting and easy to use when entertaining.’

2. Scented candles

Dotting a few of your best scented candles around the home is highly recommended to make your home smell beautiful and create a lovely ambiance. But the one place that scented candles have no place is the dining table.

‘Keep the aromas edible, not artificial,’ says John Cooper, interior designer and winner of Interior Design Masters season 6. ‘Overpowering scents on the table will steal attention from the food you actually came to enjoy.’

3. Excess of condiments

Of course, you often need salt and pepper to season your meal, as well as the occasional olive oil, vinegar and sometimes even hot sauce. But that doesn’t mean all of the above (and more) need to live on the dining table at all times or be brought out all at once.

‘Excess condiments - salt, pepper, ketchup, sauces, oils, and dressings - all sitting on the table at once can feel messy. It’s usually better to bring them out only when needed,’ John Cooper says.

But when you do bring your condiments and seasoning out, I recommend presenting them beautifully to make the occasion feel special and put together – even if it’s just a family dinner on Tuesday evening.

Have you ever made any of these dining table mistakes? Don’t worry, I won’t judge. I myself have made some of these before.

Just last month, I was at a dinner party where I helped to create a rather sizeable flower arrangement that was used as a table centrepiece but subsequently had to be removed because one side of the table couldn’t see the other. We all do it sometimes…