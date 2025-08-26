Move over Farrow & Ball – Dulux’s Heritage paint range has a bestseller shoppers can’t get enough of

Dulux’s high-end paint range, Dulux Heritage, is trending. The timeless yet contemporary edit of 112 colours rivals even some of the most popular designer paint brands like everyone’s favourite Farrow & Ball – and that includes the Dulux Heritage bestselling paint colour, Sage Green, available at B&Q.

People are clearly in the mood for some DIY and painting action, looking for elevated paint ideas as Google Trends reports that searches for both ‘Dulux Heritage colour chart’ and ‘Dulux Heritage paint stockist’ have increased by 5000% just in the last month.

With green paint shades regularly ending up on brands’ lists of bestsellers - including Farrow & Ball’s bestselling green colour, Green Smoke - I’m not entirely surprised that the timeless Sage Green is the Dulux Heritage shade shoppers can’t get enough of.

Dulux Heritage Sage Green Velvet Matt Wall Paint 2.5L £46 at B&Q Not only is this paint sophisticated and timeless, it's also durable and washable. And the velvet matt finish makes the application so easy and the result flawless.

Why is Sage Green the bestseller?

Whether you’re thinking of green living room or green bedroom ideas for your home, a sage green shade always works well – it’s one of those versatile shades that’s easy to use pretty much in any room.

‘Soft yet rich, herbal and earthy, it’s no surprise Sage Green is one of our best-selling Dulux Heritage colours,’ says Marianne Shillingford, creative director and colour expert at Dulux. ‘It’s a hue we see so often as we open our curtains in the morning, and extends our spaces into glorious nature.'

'Its familiarity is comforting, and because of this it’s a colour many of us - even die-hard neutral lovers - feel confident using. Not to mention, it works beautifully alongside furniture in natural materials, as well as tonal shades or more classic neutral paints, like Silver Fern.’

(Image credit: Dulux)

‘While this range is highly sought-after, the colour that sees the most demand is Sage Green,' adds Michael Rolland, paint expert and managing director at The Paint Shed which stocks the Dulux Heritage range.

'Earthy tones such as Sage Green are timeless; however, we are increasingly seeing greens being adopted in homes as people seek to create a space that feels grounding and comforting. With more people working from home post-pandemic, having a space such as an office that feels serene is essential.’

Alternative sage greens

Farrow & Ball Vert de Terre Matt Modern Emulsion Paint 2.5L £63 at Farrow & Ball Vert de Terre is Farrow & Ball's answer to sage green and the closest match to the Dulux Heritage Sage Green, even though it has a more yellow undertone. Graham & Brown Sage Ultra Flat Matt Resistant Emulsion 2.5L Was £56 Now £44.80 at Graham & Brown This 5 star-rated paint shade is part of Graham & Brown's Sensory Home paint range as it's innately comforting, soothing and familiar since it's a nature-inspired colour. Little Greene Boringdon Green Intelligent Matt Emulsion Paint 2.5L £70 at Little Greene While the Little Greene range also features a paint shade named Sage Green, it's a much darker take on sage. Instead, I find the softer and lighter Boringdon Green a closer match.

What is the Dulux Heritage range?

(Image credit: Dulux)

Dulux Heritage is a carefully curated range of 112 shades, chosen specifically for their timeless nature with a contemporary edge – similar to Farrow & Ball’s 132 colours. All of the shades come in a luxurious velvet matt finish which further enhances their luxurious feel.

(Image credit: Dulux)

‘The Dulux Heritage collection is a premium designer range that combines timeless elegance with the durability of professional trade-quality formulations,' says Michael at The Paint Shed.

'It places a strong emphasis on aesthetics, offering a palette inspired by British design heritage. The velvet feel is also beneficial as it minimises any flashing in the form of brush or roller marks. The flow makes it extremely easy to apply while achieving high-quality, professional results. It is seen as a superior alternative to retail Dulux paints, and it is also a very strong contender against other designer brands.’

If you need me, I’ll be perusing the Dulux Heritage colour chart!