'It brings dramatic flair to any space' – Graham & Brown's colour of the year is the most delicious autumnal shade
Meet Divine Damson
September is always a pivotal moment in the interiors calendar as paint brands announce their colours of the year, their predictions for next year's 'it' colour. Last night, Graham & Brown unveiled its 2026 Colour of the Year as Divine Damson, as a contender for the next big paint trend, alongside their Design of the Year, Eternal Weave.
Graham & Brown is best known as one of the best British homeware brands for digitally printed wallpaper, which is made in its factory in Lancashire. However, their paint range is sorely underrated, and it was the pick of Divine Damson, a rich and juicy red, as the colour of the year to accompany the 2026 wallpaper design that caught my attention.
This year, we've already seen three blue shades named Dulux's 2026 colours of the year, so the deep damson shade felt like a refreshingly bold pick. It feels like the perfect autumnal shade, a warm and cocooning colour.
However, this isn't a one-trick pony; the opulent shade changes with the light, revealing hints of mulberry and garnet. That means it will still feel fresh and vibrant in the warmer months.
The colour signals a departure from the earthy-toned reds that have dominated 2025, and is similar to a deep cherry red that also appeared in Lick's colour edit for 2026.
'Divine Damson brings a dramatic flair to any space, its subtle violet undertone adding a touch of refined elegance,' says Paula Taylor, stylist and trend specialist at Graham & Brown. Unlike the more subdued, earthy reds, rush as rusty hues that create a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere.'
'The dark cherry red colour feels bold and polished, making a strong visual statement. Divine Damson works well as a standalone colour as it's such a vivid and rich colour. You can also soften its intensity with grounding neutrals.'
The colour is available in paint, made-to-measure curtains and blinds. The paint is exclusively available in the Resistance and Interior Eggshell finishes, starting at £36 for 1 litre. Graham & Brown recommends using three coats to achieve the full richness.
Divine Damson was chosen to complement the 2026 Design of the Year Eternal Weave and the Mural of the Year Eternal City. The wallpaper drew inspiration from ancient textiles to create a whimsical and enchanted design. The design is available in six colourways and produced on two coordinated rolls.
The mural was inspired by the textiles and architecture of the Pink City of Jaipur. It was meticulously hand-drawn and painted over several months. Each of these brush strokes comes through in the digitally reproduced mural that is printed in the Graham & Brown factory in Lancashire.
Damson colour edit
If you love the colour but aren't ready to repaint here are a few home accessories that will bring the gorgeous damson colour into your home.
I love the rich jewel box colours of the 2026 Design of the Year and Colour of the Year. Here's hoping they're a sign of the bold colour revolution continuing into the new year.
Rebecca Knight has been the Deputy Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2022. She graduated with a Masters degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London in 2018, before starting her journalism career as a staff writer on women's weekly magazines. She fell into the world of homes and interiors after joining the Ideal Home website team in 2019 as a Digital Writer. In 2020 she moved into position of Homes News Editor working across Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and Ideal Home covering everything from the latest viral cleaning hack to the next big interior trend.
