September is always a pivotal moment in the interiors calendar as paint brands announce their colours of the year, their predictions for next year's 'it' colour. Last night, Graham & Brown unveiled its 2026 Colour of the Year as Divine Damson, as a contender for the next big paint trend, alongside their Design of the Year, Eternal Weave.

Graham & Brown is best known as one of the best British homeware brands for digitally printed wallpaper, which is made in its factory in Lancashire. However, their paint range is sorely underrated, and it was the pick of Divine Damson, a rich and juicy red, as the colour of the year to accompany the 2026 wallpaper design that caught my attention.

This boot room has been colour drenched with Divine Damson paint. (Image credit: Graham & Brown)

This year, we've already seen three blue shades named Dulux's 2026 colours of the year, so the deep damson shade felt like a refreshingly bold pick. It feels like the perfect autumnal shade, a warm and cocooning colour.

However, this isn't a one-trick pony; the opulent shade changes with the light, revealing hints of mulberry and garnet. That means it will still feel fresh and vibrant in the warmer months.

Divine Damson has been given an elegant spin by pairing it with a checkered border and a small framed portion of the Eternal Weave wallpaper. (Image credit: Graham & Brown)

The colour signals a departure from the earthy-toned reds that have dominated 2025, and is similar to a deep cherry red that also appeared in Lick's colour edit for 2026.

'Divine Damson brings a dramatic flair to any space, its subtle violet undertone adding a touch of refined elegance,' says Paula Taylor, stylist and trend specialist at Graham & Brown. Unlike the more subdued, earthy reds, rush as rusty hues that create a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere.'

'The dark cherry red colour feels bold and polished, making a strong visual statement. Divine Damson works well as a standalone colour as it's such a vivid and rich colour. You can also soften its intensity with grounding neutrals.'

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The jewel tones in the Eternal Weave Black wallpaper is the perfect companion for Divine Damon paint details. (Image credit: Graham & Brown)

The colour is available in paint, made-to-measure curtains and blinds. The paint is exclusively available in the Resistance and Interior Eggshell finishes, starting at £36 for 1 litre. Graham & Brown recommends using three coats to achieve the full richness.

Divine Damson was chosen to complement the 2026 Design of the Year Eternal Weave and the Mural of the Year Eternal City. The wallpaper drew inspiration from ancient textiles to create a whimsical and enchanted design. The design is available in six colourways and produced on two coordinated rolls.

The Eternal City Bespoke Mural can cover one wall or be wrapped around a whole room to create a striking piece of wall art. (Image credit: Graham & Brown)

The mural was inspired by the textiles and architecture of the Pink City of Jaipur. It was meticulously hand-drawn and painted over several months. Each of these brush strokes comes through in the digitally reproduced mural that is printed in the Graham & Brown factory in Lancashire.

Damson colour edit

If you love the colour but aren't ready to repaint here are a few home accessories that will bring the gorgeous damson colour into your home.

Habitat Totley Round Side Table in Red £80 at Habitat This dark red side table is a touch more cherry than Divine Damson but will pair beautifully with earthy neutrals and greens. Dunelm Elements Finn Textured Sherpa Occasional Armchair £169 at Dunelm Towards the burgundy side of red, this occasional armchair is ideal if you want to blend this emerging colour trend with a mid-century modern style. Addison Ross Cherry Bobbin LED Wireless Lamp £125 at Addison Ross A gorgeous high-lacquered cherry red, this wireless lamp is perfect for adding a pop of colour to any corner of your house.

I love the rich jewel box colours of the 2026 Design of the Year and Colour of the Year. Here's hoping they're a sign of the bold colour revolution continuing into the new year.