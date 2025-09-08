The 3 best Farrow & Ball paint colours for a hallway – the unexpected shades the experts recommend

Hallways are often the most overlooked and neglected spaces in our homes, often decorated as an afterthought. But I urge you not to make that mistake as your hallway is like the preview trailer for your home – something I read recently and thought was extremely fitting. So if you are thinking of painting your entryway, why not do it with one of the best Farrow & Ball paint colours for hallways?

Farrow & Ball is probably the most popular paint brand on the market and the one that everybody looks up to. The brand’s curated range of exactly 132 beautiful paint shades is filled with potential hallway paint ideas, but the 3 below are the ones the experts recommend the most.

‘Hallways are more than just a passage to other rooms in the home; they are your home’s first impression,’ says Michael Rolland, paint expert and managing director at The Paint Shed, a Farrow & Ball stockist. ‘The right shade not only sets the tone for the house but also creates a sense of cohesion, tying the space together.’

1. Inchyra Blue

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

There are some of the most popular Farrow & Ball paint shades that I keep hearing about on a regular basis as interior experts and homeowners alike love them. Inchyra Blue, a dark blue grey colour, was never one of them – and yet, in the space of the last couple of weeks, it's all of a sudden popping up everywhere. First, it played a major role on the set of the Netflix film Thursday Murder Club, as seen on the walls of Elizabeth’s flat.

And now, Patrick O’Donnell, brand ambassador at Farrow & Ball, names this shade as one of the best hallway colour schemes. ‘When used in two different finishes, you will get textural changes and light that will respond wonderfully. Inchyra Blue in full gloss on the lower half of the wall (chair rail height will do the trick) and modern emulsion to ceiling height will create a statement that is utterly stylish and practical (as fully washable).’

Alternatively, Michael at The Paint Shed says a similar blue grey shade called De Nimes has been among the most popular Farrow & Ball hallway colours as of late.

2. Studio Green

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

‘For 2025, blue and green tones continue to hold their place as timeless favourites for hallways,’ Michael at The Paint Shed says.

Now that we’ve covered blue, let’s move onto green. Time and time again, experts recommend shades of green for hallways as a nod to the outdoors – and with the entryway being a link between your home and the outside, it’s only fitting.

But instead of going for something safe like a sage green, Patrick at Farrow & Ball recommends leaning into darker, moodier tones like Studio Green – the brand's darkest green that can appear almost black, depending on the light.

‘Venture towards the darker end of the spectrum – you will be amazed how beautiful it will be (and surprisingly, not as enclosing as first might appear). Dark colours are a wonderful backdrop for pictures – something like Studio Green will make your forgotten masterpieces sing in a new light.’

3. Charlotte’s Locks

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

On the other hand, your hallway is also the perfect opportunity to create a fun space. As it is a room you don’t spend a lot of extended time in, you can go for something bold and vibrant that will wow your guests as soon as they walk through the door – something like Farrow & Ball’s Charlotte’s Locks. But you don't necessarily have to colour drench your whole entryway in this bold shade. Instead, you can just go for something like a door.

‘Rich, more saturated orange shades emerged as an exciting trend for 2025. Farrow & Ball’s Charlotte’s Locks (a bold, deep orange) is one of the most popular shades I am seeing among customers at present,' Michael at The Paint Shed says.

'For those looking to inject a pop of colour into their hallway designs, Charlotte’s Locks is a great option. A deep and dramatic orange, perfect to introduce for the autumn period, Charlotte’s Locks can bring that warm and welcoming atmosphere into the home. Charlotte’s Locks is ideal for rooms with limited natural light, where it adds brightness and creates a greater sense of openness.'

Patrick at Farrow & Ball concludes, ‘Most people panic over how to decorate their hallways, often due to the limitations of natural light. However, as these are essentially transient spaces to lead you to the primary rooms of the home, you can play with this.’