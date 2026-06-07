George Home has just dropped a stunning glass lamp, and it’s a dead ringer for the viral M&S All Over Glass Table Lamp, but half the price

Lighting lovers listen up, George Home has dropped an all-glass table lamp , and at £38 it’s more than half the price of the viral M&S All Over Glass Table Lamp (£99) .

The all-glass look emerged as a lighting trend earlier this year when M&S dropped their now viral glass table lamp that had all the Ideal Home’s team obsessed. The M&S lamp proved so popular that it was launched in a mini and wall light version.

But at £99, the All Over Glass Table Lamp is what I’d call a pay day splurge. However, George Home’s Searchlight Ribbed Amber Glass Table Lamp is a beautiful and much more affordable alternative at over half the price, plus it's available in amber and green.

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Save George Home Searchlight Ribbed Amber Glass Table Lamp £38 at George Home The George Home table lamp is also available in a rich green colourway. Splurge M&S All Over Glass Table Lamp £99 at M&S The M&S lamp is only available in this beautiful smokey amber colourway.

You’d be mistaken for thinking the M&S All Over Glass Lamp was designer. If you told me the lamp was from Soho Home, I’d believe you. Its irregular ruffled edges and ombré colourway give it a stunning artisanal look. Plus, each piece is hand-blown, so no two lamps are the same - a pretty good deal for £99, right?

If your budget doesn't stretch to the M&S glass table lamp, I am very impressed with George Home’s offering. It has a similar warm amber tone, which makes for delightfully cosy evenings. Plus, its ribbed edges make it look well-crafted.

George Home’s Searchlight Amber Ribbed Glass Table Lamp was designed to create a warm, cosy glow in your home, whilst adding texture to your space. We might be heading into the summer months (although it doesn’t feel like that right now), but ‘cosy’ continues to be a key theme of this year’s home decor trends .

It is ideal for your living room or bedroom lighting ideas . The soft curve of the lamps’ base is perfect for casting a warm glow over your bedroom, making it a great choice for evening reading.

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(Image credit: George Home)

While we’re used to seeing lamp bases made from glass, it is more unusual to see the shade also made from glass. This means both lamps work beautifully as statement lamps, and this sentiment is reflected in the reviews of the M&S All Over Glass Lamp.

‘Lovely Glass Lamp and so unusual. I have had many compliments on it,’ said one.

‘Sooo pleased with my lamp. It is heavier than expected, but looks great & I have received lots of compliments and enquiries as to where I bought it. More like this please M&S Home,’ says another.

Honestly, my heart is firmly aligned with the M&S All Over Glass Lamp. It looks so expensive, has a unique look, and the irregularities of the glass only add to its beauty. Having said that, I do think George Home’s glass table lamp is a brilliant alternative