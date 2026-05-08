I can't believe this designer-look sculptural table lamp is from Next – my job is to track down the best-looking lamps, and I’ve never seen one like this

I love a statement table lamp, and I think I might just have found the best one of the season - if not the year - at Next. I spied the £85 Isac table lamp from the N. Premium range at Next's latest spring summer showcase, and I honestly can’t stop thinking about.

This unique living room lighting idea caught my eye because of its sculptural shape – a shape and design that I’ve never seen on a lamp before. In fact, the table lamp doesn’t look like a lamp at all, but rather an abstract sculpture or a vase with an organic silhouette. Only once it lights up from within does it become clear that it’s a lamp.

The textured ceramic lamp is available in a black and white colourway – but in my opinion, the black version looks far more elevated than the other.

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It certainly doesn’t look like a classic Next lamp – no offence to Next by any means. But I think you’d agree that Next is known for more traditional styles of lamps – many of which are very stylish and even in line with the latest home decor trends. But the Isac lamp design looks more like something thought up in the studio of a designer brand.

So it’s perhaps no surprise that the Isac lamp is part of the N. Premium collection. Next’s N. Premium range was first introduced at the start of last year. As the name suggests, it’s the brand’s more luxurious and premium line of products that look and feel expensive.

While the price points are slightly higher than what you might expect from the ‘regular Next’, given the high-end finish of the pieces, they are actually very affordable for what they are. That includes the Isac table lamp, which looks a lot more expensive than its £85 price tag.

(Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

Sculptural shapes are one of the biggest lighting trends of 2026 so this Next lamp feels very relevant – but given its uniqueness, I’d be just as impressed by it any other season. In fact, artistic, sculptural and organic shapes on anything are very popular at the minute – and Next has clearly taken note as there were a few other pieces at the press preview I spotted that fit the bill, with the below being some of my favourites.

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N. Premium Ceramic Sculptural Slumped Vase £65 at Next If you'd prefer the Isac lamp as an actual vase, there is a very similar vase version of the design that's larger yet slightly cheaper. Next Chrome Ceramic Taper Candle Holder £10 at Next The chrome decor trend that really exploded last year is still very much around as this organically shaped candle holder proves. It also comes as a vase. N. Premium Edgecote Marble Rechargeable Table Lamp £65 at Next Rechargeable lamps are so handy to use in spots and corners without a socket or where you don't want any wires visible. And while this looks like a lamp, there's still a certain sculptural quality to it.

What are your thoughts on sculptural, organic shapes like the N. Premium Isac table lamp in your home – yay or nay?

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