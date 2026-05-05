This Habitat table lamp is the spitting image of one of MADE’s most popular sellout designs – and it’s less than half the price!

MADE’s Piper table lamp is one of the brand’s bestsellers which regularly sells out – in fact, at the time of writing, it’s currently sold out at John Lewis, one of MADE’s biggest stockists. So imagine my excitement when I came across Habitat’s Blake opal glass table lamp which is the spitting image of MADE’s design – but it’s selling for less than half the price.

While MADE’s Piper lamp is selling for £59 a piece which these days is quite a standard, reasonable price for a table lamp, Habitat’s take on the look is only £28 which is an absolute bargain in my opinion. Especially given the very stylish and intriguing design of both of the lamps which are very much in step with one of this year’s biggest lighting trends.

Interestingly shaped, sculptural lamps and light fixtures are the focus of home decor trends in 2026. And both the MADE Piper lamp and the Habitat Blake hit the brief with the curved metal base and the large opal glass shade which sits atop it. And it’s this unusual shape that makes both of the lamps look much more expensive than they actually are, almost like a high-end designer piece.

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(Image credit: Habitat)

Habitat’s Blake lamp only comes in one colourway (at least for now) which is baby blue. But since MADE’s design has been around for longer, it’s available in four different colours – my favourite is the chrome finish, and Very has actually released a budget-friendly alternative for it earlier this year. But it’s not as close as Habitat’s Blake.

(Image credit: MADE.com)

And since the MADE table lamp enjoys much popularity, the brand’s also come out with a Piper wall light version and a flush ceiling light, both available at John Lewis.

But if this lamp aesthetic is not quite to your taste - as it is a very particular aesthetic that you’ll either love or hate - I’ve come across a few other great buys in the Habitat table lamp section. These are my top 3 recommendations that have really impressed me.

Habitat XL Wicker Table Lamp £80 at Habitat It's unusual to see an entire lamp made from rattan - especially one this large. It's a real statement and the perfect way to bring some natural texture into a room. Habitat Metro Large Table Lamp £44 at Habitat Tiled surfaces are a big trend this year. And this lamp demonstrates a very sophisticated take on the look - I love the attention to detail when it comes to the grouting. It's green in order to complement the green tiling but a lighter, brighter shade so it stands out. Habitat Caliban Globe Glass Table Lamp in Chrome £22 at Habitat The Caliban globe lamp has been one of Habitat's top sellers for a while now. But earlier this year, the Caliban got a chrome makeover, turning it into a real statement piece which is going to stand out in any space.

What are your thoughts on the Habitat Blake lamp – is it a yay or nay from you? Or do you prefer the look of one of these alternatives?

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