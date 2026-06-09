Quick! M&S has slashed the price of some of its most expensive-looking lamps – these are the ones I’m contemplating adding to my home
No one does a table lamp quite like M&S
The Ideal Home team and I all love Marks & Spencer’s homeware. But there is one category that I think the brand really excels at – and that’s lamps. I have a minor obsession with M&S lamps, so imagine my excitement when I found out that some of the most stylish and expensive-looking styles are currently on sale with 30% off.
The M&S lighting sale includes some of my favourite spring/summer 2026 lamps – from table lamps to the best wireless lamps and even floor lamps. You don’t have to stop at one since you could easily get your whole layered lighting scheme in this sale – and if you’ve heard me talk about lighting trends for this year or even the best living room lighting ideas, you’ll know that layered lighting is the way to go when creating a lovely, cosy ambience.
Can my home handle any more lamps? I don’t know if it can, but I’m feeling tempted nevertheless. These are the 6 lamps from this sale I’m currently eyeing and would recommend to anyone. But better be quick before they sell out!
My top picks
This wicker floor lamp is one of the standout buys of Marks & Spencer's lighting range for this season. The design of the rattan base is so unique. And it also comes as a table lamp which is on sale, too.