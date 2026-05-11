Shhh! Dusk is selling a £25 alternative for the internet's favourite £125 rechargeable lamp – I'm stocking up with one for each room

If you’ve been lusting over Addison Ross's Bobbin LED Lamps , but can’t quite justify the price, I have the perfect alternative. Dusk’s Kirsty Rechargeable Bobbin Table Lamp is not only an incredibly similar alternative, but also only £25, too.

Regardless of what the year’s lighting trends are saying, an Addison Ross lamp is always in fashion. The cult brand is favoured by many of the Ideal Home team, and if a home’s editor hasn’t already got one of the Bobbin LED Lamps on their nightstand, I can promise you that it is on their wishlist.

But at £125, the cult Addison Ross beauty is not the most affordable for rechargeable lighting options, and this is where a good lookalike comes in handy. And I’d say Dusk’s £25 version looks pretty good.

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If you don’t already know Dusk, it’s certainly worth getting to know the online retailer, as they are great for dishing up on-trend styles on a budget. Dusk’s designer-look lighting is especially worth having a look at, and having a few Dusk pieces in my own home, including throws, bedding, candles and the Lucille Rechargeable LED Lamp (£35) , I feel I can vouch for the brand’s quality.

This is why I’d opt for the Kirsty bobbin lamp if I were looking for an alternative to the Addison Ross bobbin lamp. Available in two colours, Plum and Olive, Dusk claims the lamp will be a ‘playful’ addition to your home. I’m inclined to agree.

With a quirky bobbin base and a bold pop of colour, this lamp will add a decorative touch to shelves, nightstands or even kitchen worktops (if you don’t have a kitchen lamp , you really should consider it!). As it is rechargeable, you don’t have to worry about plug space; simply pop the lamp wherever you need to illuminate a dark corner.

(Image credit: Dusk)

My main criticism of the Kirsty lamp is that it lacks the bold, beautiful lacquered finish of an Addison Ross lamp. Available in a variety of bold colours, Addison Ross lamps are famous for their glossy, luxurious finish, which is achieved by 10 coats of lacquer. Of course, for just £25, I can’t say I expected the Dusk lamp to be as glossy, but it is something to compromise on.

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The Kirsty lamp has a charging time of 3.5 hours and has up to 12 hours of operating time. By contrast, the Addison Ross bobbin lamp offers 10 hours of battery light and has three adjustable lighting levels.

If you love Addison Ross but are less sure about its prices, the Dusk Kirsty Lamp is a brilliant alternative. It’s colourful, fun and looks far more expensive than its budget price tag.