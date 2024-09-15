How to make your rental hallway look expensive – add colour, storage and style without breaking the bank

If you are a renter like myself then you’ve probably come across the same frustrating issues when trying to make the space your own, but within the constraints of the lease terms. Given the often challenging dimensions and features, hallways may seem like a difficult area to decorate, but it's well worth the effort when you end up with an inviting and sophisticated space you love coming home to. So here's how to make your rental hallway look expensive and make every homecoming a little better.

'Your choice of hallway ideas is important as it's the first place that guests see, so elevating its overall appearance is an easy way to make your home feel more welcoming and inviting, even if you live in a rental property and don’t have an enormous budget,’ says Lucy Mather, interiors expert at Arighi Bianchi. ‘It’s all about creativity and picking the right accessories to elevate the space with non-permanent changes.’

1. Find out if you can paint the walls

(Image credit: Future PLC/Anna Stathaki)

When it comes to rental homes, many renters automatically assume that they can’t paint the walls. However, there is no harm in asking and you might be pleasantly surprised. Many landlords and agencies, mine included, don’t mind if you paint the walls, as long as you return the property to its original state when moving out. And given the instant transformative results hallway paint ideas can have, it’s worth it. H

owever, we recommend sticking to light shades that are easy to paint over and cover up when your tenancy ends. ‘If you're allowed to paint the walls, ditch the magnolia that the homeowner chose and look for a neutral colour in a shade you can enjoy,’ says interior designer Benji Lewis.

Sam Sutherland, Flitch interior stylist, adds an even more creative idea, ‘Colour blocking is an excellent option for a feature wall, adding depth and sophistication to a space, especially with neutral tones like greys, taupes, or beiges. If painting isn't allowed, opt for peel-and-stick wallpaper with subtle patterns or muted florals for a refined, high-end look.’

2. Incorporate some greenery

(Image credit: Future PLC/Nathalie Priem)

Bring your rental hallway alive (quite literally) by bringing nature indoors with houseplants displayed around the space. It’s the perfect way to connect your home with the outdoors, the hallway being the connecting link between two anyway. And they will inject a bit of extra colour to the space, too.

‘Incorporating greenery can instantly rejuvenate a space and add vibrancy, also serving as a great way to introduce some colour, particularly in areas where painting is not an option, such as in rented properties,’ says Stephanie King, creative lead at Dulux.

‘A super simple way to create a plant display is using old shelves and string for the hanging arrangement, or repurposing an old ladder as a shelving unit, and giving it a fresh coat of your favourite paint for a new lease of life. Choose a neutral shade for a sophisticated look.’

3. Hang a statement pendant light

(Image credit: Future PLC/Richard Powers)

Incorporating a unique, statement piece that will create a focal point in the hallway is sure to elevate the space. And the easiest (and most practical) way to do this is through a statement pendant hallway lighting fixture or lamp shade which should be easy to swap out for most renters.

‘Make a focal point by swapping out a bog-standard ceiling light for an elegant pendant or a statement shade,’ Lucy at Arighi Bianchi says.

Sam at Flitch agrees, ‘Upgrading to a statement light fixture, like a brass or matte black pendant, instantly elevates a hallway.’

4. Cover the floor with a chic runner

(Image credit: Future PLC/Jeremy Phillips)

The existing hallway flooring in most rental flats and houses don’t tend to be up to scratch. And since you can’t rip out and replace the floor, your best bet is to cover it up with a stylish runner rug instead. It’s also a good opportunity to add to the hallway colour scheme and make the palette cohesive.

‘A chic runner in high-quality materials like jute or wool adds texture and warmth to a hallway, with patterns like Moroccan designs or muted stripes enhancing the space’s style. It also protects the floor while adding comfort,’ Sam at Flitch says.

Lucy adds, ‘Adding a plush, textured, or patterned rug or runner is an easy way to cover up uninspiring carpet, as well as bringing warmth, tactility, and a sense of luxury to your hallway without breaking the bank. A runner will stretch the length of the space and detract the eye from any tired looking floors.’

5. Add a slim console table

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

Hallway storage is important in order to avoid a cluttered and uninspiring look and feel. And a slim console table is the perfect storage solution for pretty much any hallway layout, whether you have a small or a narrow hallway. It’s also the perfect opportunity to display some decorative objects and put in some storage baskets underneath or on the bottom shelf for some more stylish storage.

‘Sleek storage solutions like a slim console table can provide both functionality and aesthetic appeal. Opt for wood or matte finishes, avoiding cheap plastic or overly shiny materials. You can also add baskets or trays – woven baskets for shoes or a metal tray for keys and post can declutter the space while adding a stylish touch,’ Sam says.

Benji Lewis also suggests adorning your console table with one or two table lamps for some more ambient hallway lighting.

Lucy agrees, ‘A gorgeous lamp on a console table can work wonders in transforming the ambiance, giving a warmer, softer vibe than a stark overhead light. Lower lighting levels are also great for masking tired rental decor.’

6. Include an oversized mirror

(Image credit: Future PLC/Brent Darby)

An oversized mirror can make for another centrepiece in your rental hallway, whether you hang it on the wall using Command Medium Designer Hooks from Amazon or simply placing it on your console table and resting it against the wall, no hanging necessary. It’s also the perfect small hallway idea as it will make the space look bigger than it is.

‘An oversized mirror with a gold or black frame adds elegance while making a small hallway feel larger. Complement it with framed artwork or prints using adhesive hooks to avoid wall damage in rentals,’ Sam says.

Your mirror and artwork also provide a great opportunity to get a little creative and inject some colour into the hallway by painting the frames.

‘Rental properties can come with restrictions on DIY – but this shouldn’t stop you adding some personal touches to your space with pops of colour. A great way to add colour to your walls without entirely repainting is to paint picture and mirror frames instead. Effortlessly elevate your space by using paint testers in your favourite colours to create a stunning design feature,’ Stephanie at Dulux says.

7. Create a curated look

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Nothing looks less elevated than clutter – and cluttering your rental hallway can really bring it down. So make a conscious effort to create a curated look – only display what should and needs to be displayed and create enough storage opportunities to be able to put everything away.

‘Don’t clutter things; just a pair of table lamps either end of the console with a potted plant or piece of sculpture centrally placed on the table,’ Benji Lewis says.

Sam at Flitch continues, ‘A cluttered hallway will always feel less elegant. Keep personal items like coats, shoes, and bags out of sight to maintain a cleaner, more high-end appearance. Stick to well-chosen decor pieces, such as a vase, a plant, or a piece of art, to create a minimalist and curated feel.’

There’s nothing stopping you from making the most of your rental hallway. All you need to do is be creative, make considered decisions and just go for it!