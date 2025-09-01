‘Size really is everything’ – experts reveal how big your hallway runner should be and how to get the right size every time

Adding a runner to your hallway has many benefits – from practical ones like protecting your floors to aesthetic ones like bringing colour, pattern and texture into your entryway. But getting the right runner size is crucial to creating a considered look – and there’s an easy pro-approved trick to figuring out how big your hallway runner should be.

This hallway runner idea is a well-known rule of thumb in the industry, a golden rule that most experts follow when choosing a hallway runner.

‘A hallway runner can completely transform the look and feel of your entrance, but size really is everything,’ says Nick Acaster, managing director at Rugs Direct. ‘Too small and it risks looking like a misplaced mat; too large and the runner can overwhelm the space, making it feel cluttered rather than inviting. The right proportions bring balance, flow, and cohesion.’

To recreate this look in your hallway, invest in a scalloped jute runner like this one from Oliver Bonas.

What’s the trick to getting the correct hallway runner size?

Similarly to the 18-inch rug rule which works best in living rooms, there is a similar rule for hallway runners. But instead of leaving 18 inches between the edge of the rug and the wall, it’s recommended to leave approximately 5 inches on each side of the runner instead.

‘There is a well-known rule of thumb in the industry for hallway runner sizing. To determine how big a hallway runner should be, start by measuring your space and following a few practical guidelines for placement and proportion,’ says Greg Foster, artistic director at Jaipur Rugs. ‘Centre your runner so there’s an even border of flooring on both sides, typically leaving 4 to 6 inches (or 10 to 15 centimetres) between the rug edge and the wall to achieve a balanced look. Line the runner up with the edges of furniture, if present, to create flow and avoid placing it flush against any wall.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Caroline Mardon)

As for the ends of the runner, you can leave a little more floor space here. ‘Start by measuring the length of the hallway, then subtract about 6 to 12 inches from each end so the runner doesn’t sit flush against the walls,’ says Alan Russell, sales director at Louis De Poortere.

Nick at Rugs Direct adds, ‘For length, aim for the runner to cover at least three-quarters of your hallway, so it feels anchored without cutting the space short.’

Opting for vintage faded-effect runner like this one from Dunelm is perfect for masking inevitable future wear and tear.

The tool that experts recommend

If you’re more of a visual person, the one helpful tool that kept coming up in regards to getting the right hallway runner size is masking tape like the Frog tape, available at Amazon.

‘The easiest way to get your runner size right is to envision it in the space,’ says Lizzie Mosley, creative director at Hug Rug. ‘Note down the measurements of your runner, and mark in masking tape where you imagine this in your hallway. This gives you an idea of the runner's footprint and whether the size will complement your space – or if you need a larger or smaller size.’

My top hallway runner picks

Kirsty Barton, brand storytelling manager at Alternative Flooring, concludes, ‘It's important to get the measurements right, taking into consideration the desired length, the width and any door clearances to prevent obstructing doorways and causing any unnecessary wear and tear.’