When I moved into my 1960s semi-detached home, I knew I wanted to banish the bare, white walls forever. But when it came to decorating my hallway, it wasn’t as simple as just giving it a lick of paint.

My hallway is a north-facing space with a low ceiling, meaning it lacks light and warmth. It felt cold, dingy, and uninviting – the opposite of what an entryway should be. And although I’ve transformed other rooms in my house before, I just didn’t know how to decorate a north-facing room .

I wanted to lean into the rustic farmhouse trend , hoping this would help make the space feel cosy, not cramped. In need of some small hallway ideas , I did what any self-appointed interior designer would do – I consulted my Pinterest boards.

Immediately, tongue-in-groove panelling stuck out. I ordered some Custom Height V-Groove Panelling from CutMy , my go-to website for all kinds of panelling ideas, and adhered it to the wall.

I liked the idea of adding coat hooks for aesthetic storage, so I went with the WASYPLSFOI Gold Wall Hooks from Amazon, for a warm, luxurious vibe. Then added a Paintable MDF Floating Shelf from CutMy as a clever way to give me a space for home decor.

I toyed with the idea of getting a shoe bench with storage, but they were expensive and too bulky for my small space. Luckily, I had a cupboard where I could store my shoes, meaning I could get away without one. I chose the Splay Bench from Still & Bloom , which was perfect for that organic, farmhouse feel.

My hallway before it's transformation. (Image credit: Future PLC / Layla Al-Ani)

It was all going so well until it came to choosing the perfect paint colour . Eager to create a calm, countryside cottage vibe, I chose Farrow & Ball’s Cromarty, a muted, green-grey shade . Upon swatching, it looked perfect alongside my cream, marble tiles, and beautifully rustic with the wood bench I planned to pair with it.

However, once I’d painted the walls, I soon realised that the north-facing space meant the colour appeared darker and colder in places. My white ceiling only increased the contrast, making the space feel more unwelcoming than ever.

To balance out the cold hue, I realised I needed to warm the space with browns, beiges, and shockingly, pink.

My hallway painted in 'Cromarty' with the white ceiling. (Image credit: Future PLC / Layla Al-Ani)

I opted for matching gold lighting accessories, which made the space feel charming and relaxing. Then, for lamp shades, I chose the Leafy Arbour Morris & Co. Empire Scalloped Shade from Pooky , which has traditional cottage written all over it. To match these, I also bought a pink, floral cushion and a dark, green, ruffled cushion from Ellenvaleinteriors on Etsy for that soft finish.

But still, there was something off. I decided to live with it and see if I grew to like it. Needless to say, I did not, and almost considered repainting it a new colour.

Fast forward almost a year, and I had a lightbulb moment - the white ceiling was far too stark, and I needed a warm, off-white instead. I decided on Farrow & Ball’s Dimity, a warm, taupe-neutral , and after months of agonising over what felt like a failed hallway transformation, it was the best feeling to finally see my vision come together.

My finished hallway with 'Dimity' painted on the ceiling. (Image credit: Future PLC / Layla Al-Ani)

From the difficulty of painting a north-facing room to saving a paint colour mistake with accessories and complementary hues, I’ve learned so much when creating this space.

The wooden bench provides that rustic, raw charm. The panelling adds texture and interest, as well as offering an aesthetic storage solution for pesky coats and bags. Paired with the soft florals, it’s exactly what I wanted. A warm, welcoming, cosy cottage hallway fit for any Pinterest board.