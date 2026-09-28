Sorry, console tables! This is the thing experts recommend to add to a narrow hallway instead

While I currently technically don’t have a proper hallway, in my previous flat I had a narrow hallway. But it was so small and narrow that there was no way to fit a console table. And while some narrow hallways can just about fit a console, there is an alternative solution that many are opting for instead – and that’s a hallway ledge.

And I wish I knew about this simple yet genius narrow hallway idea in my last place because I would have been able to fit one of those in there. Instead, my keys and mail lived in the kitchen. Perhaps unsurprisingly, interior experts approve of this easy, space-saving swap.

‘A small hallway does need to work harder, but without being complicated or over-designed,’ says Eloise Pfeiffer, interior designer at Pfeiffer Design. ‘Even the smallest hallways can feel more spacious with clever decorating, accessories and smart storage.’

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(Image credit: Future PLC/James Merrell)

Why can a hallway ledge be better than a console table?

While I currently don’t have the narrow hallway problem, Ideal Home’s Digital Editor, Rebecca Knight is looking to tackle the narrow hallway in her new home next. ‘I don’t have a ledge right now, but I want one. I currently have a side table and a wall-hung basket. But I used to have an IKEA picture ledge as an alternative in my old rental flat,’ she explains.

Going for a hallway ledge instead of a console table to place your key bowl, your mail, a table lamp, a vase of flowers, and a scented candle or a reed diffuser doesn’t only save actual space to make moving through the space easier – it will also make the entryway look lighter and airier as the floor will become clearer.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

‘The much seen classical idea of an entrance hall with a console table is a lovely one but where passageway flow stands to be compromised this is where the ledge can really come into play,’ starts interior designer Benji Lewis before adding, ‘Having a strong understanding of your space is integral to seeing how one might fit and if your hall is narrow, I would look at finishing my ledge with curved corners so that whilst the back edge is fixed to the wall, there are no sharp corners to catch yourself on.’

H&M Home Wooden wall shelf Was £39.99 Now £34 at H&M H&M Home is one of the best places to get stylish wall shelfs and ledges. I have one myself. The lightly curved edges and the built-in shelf brackets also make it look more elevated. Mustard Made The Ledge Large in Poppy £69 at Mustard Made You can have fun with your hallway storage ideas, including your ledge. Mustard Made offers a variety of bold colourways to choose from to make a statement in your entryway or match your existing hallway colour scheme. Loch & Skye Loby Radiator Shelf £13.99 at Amazon If you have a radiator in your narrow hallway, you can put it to use by using it as an anchor for a radiator shelf like this budget-friendly number from Amazon. It's available in different finishes and colourways but this oak version is my top pick.

Another alternative solution

Alternatively, if your narrow hallway comes with a radiator, you can kill two birds with one stone by investing in a radiator cabinet like this one from Wayfair with built-in storage. And the top of the cabinet can be used just like a console table or a hallway ledge would be.

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(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

‘I often recommend radiator cabinets with built-in drawer storage as a flexible solution for hallways,’ says Jo Lane, founder of online interior design service See Your Place. ‘It delivers the neat look of cabinetry, but with a much slimmer profile. Having drawers close to your front door is also ideal for storing clutter like keys and post.’

So what do you think? Are you investing a hallway ledge instead of a console table?