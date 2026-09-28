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Sorry, console tables! This is the thing experts recommend to add to a narrow hallway instead

People are switching their console tables for this to save precious space

Sara Hesikova&#039;s avatar
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Published In Features
A narrow hallway with the bottom half of the wall covered in wall panelling and painted in burgundy and the top painted white
(Image credit: Future PLC/Anna Stathaki)
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While I currently technically don’t have a proper hallway, in my previous flat I had a narrow hallway. But it was so small and narrow that there was no way to fit a console table. And while some narrow hallways can just about fit a console, there is an alternative solution that many are opting for instead – and that’s a hallway ledge.

And I wish I knew about this simple yet genius narrow hallway idea in my last place because I would have been able to fit one of those in there. Instead, my keys and mail lived in the kitchen. Perhaps unsurprisingly, interior experts approve of this easy, space-saving swap.

‘A small hallway does need to work harder, but without being complicated or over-designed,’ says Eloise Pfeiffer, interior designer at Pfeiffer Design. ‘Even the smallest hallways can feel more spacious with clever decorating, accessories and smart storage.’

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A hallway with a yellow and a black wall and a storage seating bench with yellow upholstery

(Image credit: Future PLC/James Merrell)

Why can a hallway ledge be better than a console table?

While I currently don’t have the narrow hallway problem, Ideal Home’s Digital Editor, Rebecca Knight is looking to tackle the narrow hallway in her new home next. ‘I don’t have a ledge right now, but I want one. I currently have a side table and a wall-hung basket. But I used to have an IKEA picture ledge as an alternative in my old rental flat,’ she explains.

Going for a hallway ledge instead of a console table to place your key bowl, your mail, a table lamp, a vase of flowers, and a scented candle or a reed diffuser doesn’t only save actual space to make moving through the space easier – it will also make the entryway look lighter and airier as the floor will become clearer.

Cottage hallway with autumnal decor throughout

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

‘The much seen classical idea of an entrance hall with a console table is a lovely one but where passageway flow stands to be compromised this is where the ledge can really come into play,’ starts interior designer Benji Lewis before adding, ‘Having a strong understanding of your space is integral to seeing how one might fit and if your hall is narrow, I would look at finishing my ledge with curved corners so that whilst the back edge is fixed to the wall, there are no sharp corners to catch yourself on.’

Another alternative solution

Alternatively, if your narrow hallway comes with a radiator, you can kill two birds with one stone by investing in a radiator cabinet like this one from Wayfair with built-in storage. And the top of the cabinet can be used just like a console table or a hallway ledge would be.

A hallway with a dado rail along the wall with the top half painted in sage green and the bottom covered in off-white wall panelling

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

‘I often recommend radiator cabinets with built-in drawer storage as a flexible solution for hallways,’ says Jo Lane, founder of online interior design service See Your Place. ‘It delivers the neat look of cabinetry, but with a much slimmer profile. Having drawers close to your front door is also ideal for storing clutter like keys and post.’

So what do you think? Are you investing a hallway ledge instead of a console table?

Sara Hesikova
Sara Hesikova
Room Decor Editor

Sara Hesikova has been Room Decor Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Furniture, and so far has tried over 300 different sofas.

Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.