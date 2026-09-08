Once upon a time, we were led to believe that the smaller the space - and hallways tend to be among the smallest areas of the home - the lighter the colours should be in order to make it appear bigger. But in recent times, colour experts have been moving away from that method, instead embracing the cosiness of spaces with darker shades – and it turns out that the colours to make your hallway look expensive in 2026 follow a similar pattern.

If an elevated entryway is what you’re after then the darker the hallway colour idea the better, according to the pros. ‘Colour is one of the easiest ways to create a visual story in your hallway and achieve a scheme that feels considered and expensive,’ says Helen Shaw, international director of marketing at Benjamin Moore.

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What colours will make your hallway look expensive?

Going for a darker and richer colour on your entryway’s walls will not only make the space look more expensive but also more stylish and considered – that’s why it’s something interior designers always do in hallways.

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But if you’re wondering exactly what shades to go for, the current burgundy colour trend is a great bet as are deep earthy greens and elegant dark blues.

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‘Deep, sophisticated shades such as forest green, inky blue, rich burgundy and warm charcoal can instantly make a hallway feel more considered and luxurious,’ says Caroline Thornborough, design director at Thorndown. ‘Hallways are transitional spaces, so you can often be braver with colour than you might in a main living area.’

Helen at Benjamin Moore continues, ‘For an elevated feel, rich tones such as navy blue and olive green are a great choice. Highly saturated hues such as Van Deusen Blue and Night Owl are particularly dynamic, instantly bringing a sense of luxury to the space.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Anna Stathaki)

How to use these hallway colours

It’s not just about what colours you go for but also the paint technique you opt for and what else you pair it with. That’s exactly why the experts recommend an all-encompassing colour drenching scheme.

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'The key is to embrace the colour throughout the space rather than using it only on the walls,' says Rob Abrahams, founder and CEO of COAT Paints. 'Carrying the shade onto doors, skirting boards and woodwork can create a more cohesive and enveloping finish.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/James Merrell)

Alternatively, you can pair your chosen statement shade with a lighter neutral colour if a colour-drenched hallway is a little ‘too much’ for your liking. But it’s best to avoid stark white in these instances.

‘Pair a deep shade with warm off-whites, muted stone tones or soft plaster pinks to create contrast without making the scheme feel stark,’ Caroline at Thorndown advises.

Expensive-looking hallway colour top picks

Helen concludes with a final tip, ‘Layering in tactile materials such as stone, velvet and dark woods will further enhance the sense of luxury.’