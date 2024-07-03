IKEA has given its iconic MALM drawers a limited-edition mirrored makeover and shoppers are desperate to get their hands on it
It's already being hyped on social media – so we predict it won't hang around for too long
We all know IKEA’s iconic MALM chest of drawers and bedside table all too well - after all, the design is one of the Swedish furniture retailer’s bestsellers. But we’ve never seen it quite like this - and we bet you haven’t either - as IKEA just launched an updated version of the MALM chest of two drawers, complete with an overall mirror finish.
The subject of many an IKEA hack, the MALM chest of drawers comes in many shapes and sizes, from a full-sized dresser to a two-drawer bedside table. But what all have in common is the boxy, simplistic design with flat, handleless drawers.
One of our most recent favourite IKEA hacks is a chrome vinyl-wrapped ENHET cabinet. And that’s exactly what this new IKEA MALM chest of two drawers with a mirror effect is reminiscent of, only more reflective.
But given that it’s limited edition, we predict it won’t be around for long – so if you like it, better be quick in bagging one for yourself. The one downside? It’s only sold in IKEA’s physical stores, not online. But so far, most branches still have these mirrored babies in stock.
IKEA’s new launch only confirms the comeback of the mirror furniture home decor trend. First, it was the chrome and stainless steel furniture popping up everywhere, inspired by the likes of David Beckham’s stainless steel kitchen, and now we’re going full on mirror finish.
‘Reflective, mirror-finish furniture has been making a notable comeback,’ says Alex Stubbs, Flitch interior stylist. ‘This resurgence is largely driven by a desire for elegance, sophistication, and a touch of glamour in interior design. The appeal of mirrored furniture lies in its ability to enhance the sense of space and light within a room, creating an illusion of openness and brightness.’
Priced at £99 a pop instead of the £49 for the regular MALM chest of two drawers, the new IKEA design makes for the perfect small bedroom idea due to its ability to create the illusion of more space. And perhaps that’s why it’s become a hyped product on social media, especially Instagram, as influencers like Kevin Schertl of @blvckxkev have been posting about unpacking this new find and incorporating it into their homes.
But it might also be so popular for bringing a modern, contemporary touch to the retro-inspired trend referencing the art deco movement of the 1920s.
‘The trend for mirrored furniture originally stems from the art deco period of the 1920s and 1930s. Art deco is characterised by its emphasis on luxury, glamour, and exuberance, often using reflective surfaces and geometric patterns. Mirrored furniture became synonymous with this style, offering a way to reflect light and create a sense of opulence and modernity,’ Alex explains.
Alternatives to shop
This bedside cabinet is the perfect dupe for the mirrored IKEA MALM, as long as you don't mind that only the front of the drawers is covered in the reflective finish. We'd say it's better in terms of upkeep as the mirror finish scratches and smudges very easily.
If you want to lean more into the art deco origins of the mirror furniture trend then you could opt for something like the Delphi cabinet from Dunelm. With the doors covered in a reflective finish, it also features a decorative circular pattern.
This simple cube-like side table from La Redoute perfectly mirrors (pun somewhat intended) the clean, modern aesthetic of IKEA's MALM. Covered entirely in the mirror surface, much like the MALM, the versatile Lumir design can also be used as a bedside table.
But if you don’t have an IKEA store near you and given that the MALM mirror bedside table is not available online, we found some other lovely mirrored pieces to incorporate the look into your home and create the appearance of spaciousness.
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. Sara brings the Ideal Home’s readership features and news stories from the world of homes and interiors, as well as trend-led pieces, shopping round-ups and more, focusing on all things room decor, specialising in living rooms, bedrooms, hallways, home offices and dining rooms. Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others. She feels that fashion and interiors are intrinsically connected – if someone puts an effort into what they wear, they most likely also care about what they surround themselves with.
