This £30 Argos trolley is the perfect small kitchen storage solution – it makes the most out of awkward, unused gaps
This simple trolley is both practical and timeless in style
Finding kitchen storage ideas for compact spaces is no small task - a truly practical cooking environment makes use of every inch possible, but what happens where there's an awkward gap?
Luckily, Argos has the ultimate small kitchen storage solution. I've waxed lyrical about how useful trolleys are in kitchens before, but I've never seen one so nifty and versatile like this pine slim trolley - and it's only £30.
Trolleys are an unsung kitchen feature, in my opinion. While built-in kitchen storage ideas are key to ensuring that everything can be tucked away behind closed doors, the humble trolley offers true versatility.
Having moveable storage on wheels means that you can move it around a kitchen to support you where it's required. Whether you use it to house breakfast essentials for children, baking supplies or regular everyday cooking must-haves, being able to keep them close by eases daily life.
So when I saw this Argos trolley for just £30, I knew it would be useful in so many cooking spaces. The compact, slim-style doesn't limit the storage potential, but rather it opens up even more possibilites for where you can house it.
The 10cm design flaw is a common issue in kitchen designs. As the name suggests, 10cm gaps are often found within built-in kitchens, resulting in wasted space that could be better utilised.
This trolley is the perfect antidote. Whether you position it within an awkward gap or at the end of a kitchen island, it will prove to be a lifesaver for keeping things close by.
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
'Specifically in small kitchens, you have to be much savvier about how every bit of space is utilised. When you don’t have room to add more cabinetry, flexible or movable storage can be a really easy way to create extra capacity without making your space feel overcrowded,' explains Ntola Obazee, brand director at Kutchenhaus.
This trolley doesn't just offer storage potential - it also has plenty of opportunity for creativity, too.
Many trolleys are metal and come in pre-chosen colours, meaning you're limited on picking one to suit your kitchen colour scheme. This pine style, however, can be painted to match your chosen cabinetry shade, or even contrasted with your existing colour scheme to make more of an impact.
Wooden storage solutions, much like this IKEA pine pantry, mean that you can truly make it your own - or keep natural if you prefer a pared-back look.
Shop kitchen trolleys
As we head into the second half of the year, now is the time to start thinking about kitchen trends for 2027 - these are the 3 design moments in 2026 that I predict will have staying power.
If you enjoyed reading this, sign up for the Ideal Home newsletter for all the latest home decor trends and inspiration delivered straight to your inbox
After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the very best kitchen and bathroom designs and buys. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).