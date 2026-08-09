This £30 Argos trolley is the perfect small kitchen storage solution – it makes the most out of awkward, unused gaps

Finding kitchen storage ideas for compact spaces is no small task - a truly practical cooking environment makes use of every inch possible, but what happens where there's an awkward gap?

Luckily, Argos has the ultimate small kitchen storage solution. I've waxed lyrical about how useful trolleys are in kitchens before, but I've never seen one so nifty and versatile like this pine slim trolley - and it's only £30.

Argos Greg Pine Slim Kitchen Trolley - Natural £30 at Argos This handy slimline trolley comes in a classic pine finish which will suit any kitchen style - modern or traditional.

Trolleys are an unsung kitchen feature, in my opinion. While built-in kitchen storage ideas are key to ensuring that everything can be tucked away behind closed doors, the humble trolley offers true versatility.

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Having moveable storage on wheels means that you can move it around a kitchen to support you where it's required. Whether you use it to house breakfast essentials for children, baking supplies or regular everyday cooking must-haves, being able to keep them close by eases daily life.

So when I saw this Argos trolley for just £30, I knew it would be useful in so many cooking spaces. The compact, slim-style doesn't limit the storage potential, but rather it opens up even more possibilites for where you can house it.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Katie Jane Watson)

The 10cm design flaw is a common issue in kitchen designs. As the name suggests, 10cm gaps are often found within built-in kitchens, resulting in wasted space that could be better utilised.

This trolley is the perfect antidote. Whether you position it within an awkward gap or at the end of a kitchen island, it will prove to be a lifesaver for keeping things close by.

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'Specifically in small kitchens, you have to be much savvier about how every bit of space is utilised. When you don’t have room to add more cabinetry, flexible or movable storage can be a really easy way to create extra capacity without making your space feel overcrowded,' explains Ntola Obazee, brand director at Kutchenhaus.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

This trolley doesn't just offer storage potential - it also has plenty of opportunity for creativity, too.

Many trolleys are metal and come in pre-chosen colours, meaning you're limited on picking one to suit your kitchen colour scheme. This pine style, however, can be painted to match your chosen cabinetry shade, or even contrasted with your existing colour scheme to make more of an impact.

Wooden storage solutions, much like this IKEA pine pantry, mean that you can truly make it your own - or keep natural if you prefer a pared-back look.

Shop kitchen trolleys

IKEA RÅSKOG Trolley With Lid £24 at ikea.com IKEA's RASKOG trolley is a design classic - they've recently released so many new colours to suit any scheme. I love the depth of this rust shade. Debenhams 3-Tier Rolling Storage Rack on Wheels for Kitchen £28.99 at Debenhams UK If you have a bit more space, I love how classic this wooden trolley looks - the open front design is also rare for trolleys. Dunelm Black Mesh 3 Tier Storage Trolley £15 at Dunelm For just £15, you can't go wrong with this nifty metal kitchen trolley from Dunelm.

As we head into the second half of the year, now is the time to start thinking about kitchen trends for 2027 - these are the 3 design moments in 2026 that I predict will have staying power.

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