3 pantry lighting ideas that shine a light on your kitchen storage hero – how to make the most out of this practical zone with clever illumination

Pantries are the star of the show in any cooking space. Whether you have a double-door built-in pantry or you're lucky enough to have room for a walk-in pantry, it becomes the kitchen workhorse and a design focal point.

While kitchen pantry ideas create integral storage for ingredients and small appliances (appliance garages aren't going anywhere), the design features need to match this level of functionality.

This is why pantry lighting ideas are crucial to ensuring your pantry is as practical and swanky as possible. From rechargeable lamps to motion-censored cabinet lights, these are three simple tweaks that will take your pantry to the next level.

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1. Add a lamp

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Pantries aren't just a kitchen storage idea for your spices and cupboard essentials, they also become a work zone for morning coffee and toast preparing.

Those early starts ned to be well illuminated, and task lighting easily sets the mood for cosy, slow mornings. A rechargeable lamp is perfect for adding a warm glow to a work surface in a pantry, and it can be transferred to other areas of the kitchen for added versatility.

Choose a slimline style or a lacquered design so you don't need to worry about splashes and spills.

Amazon Auraglow Rechargeable Table Lamp Green Pastel £11.99 at Amazon UK This slimline lamp from Amazon is perfect for squeezing into the corner of a pantry - plus it comes in multiple colours. LaRedoute Mollie Rechargeable Table Lamp £15.39 at La Redoute UK I love the Nancy Meyer's aesthetic of this brass and cream lamp. It would be perfect in chic country kitchens. H&M Rechargeable Table Lamp £24.99 at H&M Lacquered lamps are ideal for kitchens where splashes and spills can't always be avoided. This compact lamp would sit pretty on a pantry shelf.

2. Add wall lights to larger pantries

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Lucky enough to have a walk-in pantry? You'll need ample illumination for this sacred space. Rather than feeling like a storage cupboard, adding the right lighting will turn a walk-in pantry into a dedicated room of its own.

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'For larger walk-in pantries, semi-flush ceiling lights or smaller pendants can work really well. Exposed bulbs or simple lighting designs can also bring a little personality to the space, without getting in the way of storage,' says Nadine Kimani, brand kitchen expert for Kutchenhaus.

Combine a smaller pendant ceiling light with wall lights so you can vary the level of illumination depending on the time of day.

3. Think about motion sensor lighting

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'Good lighting makes a big difference in a pantry, helping you to see what you have and make the most of your storage space,' explains Massimo Buster Minale, founder and creative director of Buster + Punch.

Consider how you use your pantry on a daily basis - which drawers are opened the most? Where is it difficult to reach? Answering these questions will help you determine where lighting is needed the most.

'Motion sensor lighting works particularly well in smaller cabinet-style pantries, illuminating shelves as soon as the doors open and making it easier to find what you need,' Nadine adds.

Amazon Auraglow Sensor Night Light Walnut Wood £18.99 at Amazon UK This is a great alternative to a wall light if you don't want to call in an electrician. It's slimline and motion censored, but you can also lift the light off if needed. Amazon Motion Sensor Led Lights Indoor 6 Pack £27.99 at Amazon UK These adhesive motion lights offer plenty of versatility. You could add beneath shelves or on a skirting board to illuminate the walkway. Amazon Vicloon Motion Sensor Cabinet Lights £7.99 at Amazon UK These lights are ideal for drawers and cupboards. If you have drawers within your pantry then consider adding these inside.

Now is the time to make some tweaks to your kitchen ahead of a winter spent hunkered down at home - these pantry storage buys are ideal for a quick weekend declutter.