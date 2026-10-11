3 pantry lighting ideas that shine a light on your kitchen storage hero – how to make the most out of this practical zone with clever illumination
It's the small detail that makes a huge difference
Pantries are the star of the show in any cooking space. Whether you have a double-door built-in pantry or you're lucky enough to have room for a walk-in pantry, it becomes the kitchen workhorse and a design focal point.
While kitchen pantry ideas create integral storage for ingredients and small appliances (appliance garages aren't going anywhere), the design features need to match this level of functionality.
This is why pantry lighting ideas are crucial to ensuring your pantry is as practical and swanky as possible. From rechargeable lamps to motion-censored cabinet lights, these are three simple tweaks that will take your pantry to the next level.
1. Add a lamp
Pantries aren't just a kitchen storage idea for your spices and cupboard essentials, they also become a work zone for morning coffee and toast preparing.
Those early starts ned to be well illuminated, and task lighting easily sets the mood for cosy, slow mornings. A rechargeable lamp is perfect for adding a warm glow to a work surface in a pantry, and it can be transferred to other areas of the kitchen for added versatility.
Choose a slimline style or a lacquered design so you don't need to worry about splashes and spills.
2. Add wall lights to larger pantries
Lucky enough to have a walk-in pantry? You'll need ample illumination for this sacred space. Rather than feeling like a storage cupboard, adding the right lighting will turn a walk-in pantry into a dedicated room of its own.
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
'For larger walk-in pantries, semi-flush ceiling lights or smaller pendants can work really well. Exposed bulbs or simple lighting designs can also bring a little personality to the space, without getting in the way of storage,' says Nadine Kimani, brand kitchen expert for Kutchenhaus.
Combine a smaller pendant ceiling light with wall lights so you can vary the level of illumination depending on the time of day.
3. Think about motion sensor lighting
'Good lighting makes a big difference in a pantry, helping you to see what you have and make the most of your storage space,' explains Massimo Buster Minale, founder and creative director of Buster + Punch.
Consider how you use your pantry on a daily basis - which drawers are opened the most? Where is it difficult to reach? Answering these questions will help you determine where lighting is needed the most.
'Motion sensor lighting works particularly well in smaller cabinet-style pantries, illuminating shelves as soon as the doors open and making it easier to find what you need,' Nadine adds.
Now is the time to make some tweaks to your kitchen ahead of a winter spent hunkered down at home - these pantry storage buys are ideal for a quick weekend declutter.
If you enjoyed reading this, sign up for the Ideal Home newsletter for all the latest home decor trends and inspiration delivered straight to your inbox
After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the very best kitchen and bathroom designs and buys. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).