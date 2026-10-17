I'm taking inspiration from living rooms for my kitchen lighting upgrades this autumn – here's why it's the secret to an inviting cooking space

The time for hunkering down at home is nigh - with the end of British Summer Time right around the corner, I'm turning my attention to wholesome cooking at home, and setting the perfect scene in my kitchen for doing so.

Lighting is the most powerful tool in achieving a cosy atmosphere in a kitchen. At this current moment in the day-time, I have 4 lamps on in my open-plan kitchen, with each one making my cooking space feel like a warm embrace. And with my living space and kitchen located so closely together, I've realised that the best kitchen lighting ideas are those which take inspiration directly from our living rooms.

As the most inviting and comfortable rooms in the house, it makes total sense to take the lighting styles we use in a living room into our kitchens too. Here's exactly how I'm taking inspiration from living room lighting in my kitchen for a warm and inviting ambience.

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1. Don't be scared of fabric shades

(Image credit: Pooky)

Fabric lampshades have always been something that you're warned against using in a kitchen. Cooking comes with the potential for spills and fumes, which can both leave their mark on a fabric shade - but this doesn't mean you have to completely rule it out.

A fabric lampshade is a great way to add softness to a kitchen, as well as providing texture and pattern potential. As long as you position it away from the main cooking zone, it's still possible to use a fabric shade.

I would add a fabric lampshade to a rechargeable lamp that is either tucked in a corner near cookbooks or at the end of a worktop so that you can easily transition it to the dining table.

Value Lights Brushed Brass Rechargeable Candlestick Table Lamp £64.99 at valuelights.co.uk Rechargeable lamps are a clever option for a kitchen - move around depending on where you need it the most, then add to a dining table for extra ambience. M&S Soft Pleated Fabric Table Lamp £49.50 at Marks and Spencer UK If you prefer a neutral kitchen colour scheme, opt for this soft pleated lamp from M&S that adds tonnes of texture. Dunelm Printed Frill Easy Fit Lamp Shade £8 at Dunelm Sometimes all it takes is swapping out a lampshade - I love the autumnal colours of this £8 Dunelm shade.

2. Add sculptural lighting

(Image credit: Future / Colin Poole)

Style comes first in a living room, so this allows us to be a bit more experimental with lighting design choices. But why should this be contained to only one room when our kitchens could benefit from it too?

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'Pendant lighting works too above the kitchen island, not only because it gives the opportunity to add a sense of personality to the space, but also because it creates a distinct lighting zone that can feel more intimate,' says Al Bruce, founder of Olive & Barr.

'If you’re looking for something that won’t date as interior trends come and go, keep it simple with a row of clear glass or white pendants. Those looking for a bolder statement should consider large industrial-style pendants that will add depth to the space as well as a contemporary contrast to kitchen cabinets.'

3. Use lighting to highlight decor

(Image credit: Future PLC/Chris Snook)

Whether you have a built-in bar in your living room, a dresser unit with your favourite treasures or a display of photo frames, lighting is often added to these corners to highlight decorative moments.

'We're used to seeing lighting built into living room shelving to highlight books, artwork and decorative pieces, but it can work just as well in the kitchen,' recommends Ntola Obazee, brand director for Kutchenhaus .

'Adding subtle lighting to open shelving or glazed cabinets is a lovely way to show off glassware and ceramics, while bringing a softer, more relaxed feel to the space. It works particularly well in open-plan homes, where you want the kitchen to feel like a natural extension of the living area,' Ntola adds.

Amazon Auraglow Sensor Night Light Walnut Wood £18.99 at Amazon UK This is a great alternative to a wall light if you don't want to call in an electrician. It's slimline and motion censored, but you can also lift the light off if needed. Amazon Motion Sensor Led Lights Indoor 6 Pack £27.99 at Amazon UK These adhesive motion lights offer plenty of versatility. You could add beneath shelves in a dresser unit. Amazon Vicloon Motion Sensor Cabinet Lights £7.99 at Amazon UK These lights are ideal for drawers and cupboards or open shelving to add a glow where you would least expect.

Lighting doesn't have to be expensive to be effective - I can't get enough of this £35 Dunelm Posie lamp that would be perfect for a cosy cooking space.