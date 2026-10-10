As the dark evenings roll in, all I can think about is how my kitchen desperately needs more lighting. I despise having the big light on, particularly as I have an open plan kitchen layout, so finding alternative ways to add light without creating a stark environment is essential.

A warm glow is what I have my heart set on for this autumn and winter - setting the mood in a kitchen with task lighting and interesting, design-led lighting fixtures makes for an inviting and invigorating cooking space.

Whether you're starting your kitchen lighting ideas from scratch or looking to add a few new touches for the season, these ideas will offer you plenty of food for thought.

Latest Videos From Ideal Home Watch full video here:

1. Sculptural moments

(Image credit: Future / Chris Snook)

Kitchens put practicality first in so many ways, and lighting can be a great opportunity to have fun from a design perspective. Statement pendant lights are often trending, but look for styles with a sculptural element for maximum impact as we head into 2027.

'Decorative lighting is a great way to add a little personality to a functional space. Create a focal point in the kitchen by introducing a sculptural pendant light or wooden chandelier above the kitchen island,' says lighting designer Tom Raffield.

'Not only will this add style and elegance, but it will also illuminate the heart of the kitchen, where everyday life unfolds - from early morning breakfasts to relaxed evening dinners,' he adds.

H&M Rice Paper Pendant Light £59.99 at H&M If you're looking for a more affordable pendant light, this rice paper style from H&M home will look perfect in modern schemes. Made Luz Cluster Pendant Light in Amber £399 at made.com This amber cluster light has maximum impact - it will come into its own during dark evenings spent hosting. Pooky Lighting Wonky Basket Pendant Shade in Natural £60 at Pooky If you prefer a softer, natural material, this jute pendant shade is subtle but still has a sculptural touch.

2. Mix materials

(Image credit: Buster + Punch)

Brass has reigned supreme in recent years, and while we still love the antique-effect that this tone brings, mixed metals are adding even more dimension to kitchens. Don't be too matchy with the metals in your cooking space - adding some variation makes for a lived-in scheme that feels curated over time.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'Don't be afraid to mix materials; it's often the contrast that makes a room feel alive. I love pairing warm wood with marble, glass or metal in a piece of lighting; it's a simple way to bring that layered feel into a space,' Tom explains.

'Bring those same materials in through smaller touches too; something as simple as a hand-carved wooden bowl or a set of marble coasters can do so much to create rhythm in a room.'

3. Portable task lighting

(Image credit: pooky)

Rechargeable lights have taken over, and I couldn't be happier about it. I feature them in every room in my home, but the kitchen is by far the best spot. They offer so much versatility, and can be the difference between a stark kitchen and one that feels warm and inviting.

'Portable lighting offers a more flexible approach to illuminating a space. Rather than relying solely on fixed ceiling or wall lights, portable lamps can be moved around as needed, whether you want to brighten up a kitchen island, add light to a dining space or create a warmer glow on the worktop,' explains Massimo Buster Minale, founder and creative director of Buster + Punch.

'As the seasons change and the temperature drops, these versatile lights allow you to adapt the atmosphere, creating a more cocooning feel without compromising on function or style,' he adds.

M&S Joshua Ceramic Striped Rechargeable Table Lamp £50 at Marks and Spencer UK You'd never guess this lamp is rechargeable - the chunky base adds so much character while the stripes are bang on trend. Addison Ross Ltd UK Pale Denim Lacquer Rechargeable Bobbin Led Lamp £126 at addisonross.com I am a huge fan of this Addison Ross lacquer lamp - the material is ideal for messy cooking spaces as it can easily be wiped down. LaRedoute Loures Rechargeable Table Lamp with Rattan Shade in Gold £16.79 at La Redoute UK If you want to avoid a fabric shade, this rattan style is a great alternative for adding texture while ensuring practicality.

As we head into 2027, I'm reflecting on some of the biggest kitchen trends from 2026 that will stand the test of time - these should offer plenty of inspiration.