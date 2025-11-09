Hosting season is on the horizon, but if you're like me, it never really starts or ends. Being a good host is an art, but it's hard to do so if you don't have the right space to entertain to begin with. The kitchen is the one room at the heart of hosting, so finding the best layout to entertain well will be key to easing the process.

Whether it's cooking a Christmas dinner, hosting New Years Eve tipples or even just lounging with friends and family in those nondescript days in-between, it can be tricky to do so effortlessly if your kitchen layout is working against you.

Badly organised kitchen storage, a floorplan that means you always step on your partner's toes, seating that is never quite comfortable enough for relaxing - these frustrations will all add up to a kitchen that makes hosting hard. Even if a kitchen renovation isn't on the cards, these tips for improving your layout will work just as well.

What is the best kitchen layout for hosting?

If you're at the start of your kitchen renovation project and know that hosting is a top priority in your life, then choosing a layout that works for this is essential.

'The best kitchens for hosting are those that balance sociability with practicality. Layouts built around an island or peninsula work particularly well, as they create a clear divide between cooking and entertaining zones,' says Richard Davonport, managing director at Davonport.

'Guests can gather around one side without intruding on preparation areas, while the host maintains an easy flow between appliances, sink and storage. Positioning the hob or prep area to face the room helps to maintain connection, turning cooking into part of the occasion rather than a task hidden away,' Richard adds.

Having a small kitchen doesn't rule you out of having a sociable kitchen, though.

'Open-plan designs work beautifully, but even smaller kitchens can feel social with adaptable seating, like a breakfast bar or island,' adds Al Bruce, Founder of Olive & Barr.

1. Add in freestanding furniture

Don't worry if your kitchen doesn't already include the components that guests naturally gather around - it's still possible to add them in retrospect. In fact, a big kitchen trend for 2026 is opting for freestanding kitchen furniture as opposed to built-in cabinetry, as it offers a much more versatile layout.

'If your existing layout is less suited to entertaining, there are still effective ways to adapt it. Freestanding pieces such as a console or movable butcher’s block can create an additional surface for serving or prep, while discreet lighting and furniture placement can subtly delineate a sociable zone,' Richard explains.

Even if you have a smaller kitchen, a slimline freestanding island or small wooden table can create a useful extra surface perfect for entertaining.

2. Relocate seating

Particularly in an open-plan kitchen, seating plays a huge role in how your space encourages socialising. From kitchen island stools to a sofa or armchair for laidback living, being tactical with how this seating is positioned will make a big difference to how simple hosting is.

'Even simple adjustments, such as relocating seating to improve circulation, can transform how well a kitchen functions when you are hosting,' Richard adds.

Facing island stools towards a hob will help to involve those cooking in conversation, while simply adding an armchair near a bar cart or side table will tempt guests to relax in your kitchen.

3. Adjust ambience to encourage movement

It's the small things, as well as the major pieces of furniture, that can impact how a kitchen layout works. Kitchen lighting will directly contribute to how a cooking space operates, and cleverly positioning it, as well as changing the bulb colour, will alter the hosting ambience.

'An island always lends itself so well to hosting and the lighting and ambience created in conjunction with this is key. When hanging glass pendants over a kitchen island, proportion and placement are key. Fixtures should sit at a height that feels both comfortable and practical, low enough to provide useful light, but high enough to keep sightlines clear,' Massimo Buster Minale, founder and creative director of Buster + Punch, recommends.

Similarly, adding warm task lighting through candles and lamps to cosy areas of your kitchen will subtly encourage guests to gather in these spots. Not to mention it sets the mood for a relaxed evening full of joy.

A kitchen layout can have a huge impact on how well your space works for hosting, but it's the small things that count too. Setting the mood with lighting, adding scent and choosing comfortable seating will all encourage guests to linger for longer.