3 tips for hosting in a kitchen with no dining space – easy ways to create a sociable space for entertaining

There are pros and cons when it comes to every kitchen layout; open plan layouts can be chaotic and busy but are great for socialising, and closed-plan kitchens help to create defined zones in your home, but aren't so handy for entertaining.

Looking ahead to the festive period is the perfect time to start assessing how you're going to host over the holidays. Whether you have a big family Christmas to cater for or a few drop-in drinks evenings to host, making sure your kitchen is prepped and ready to work hard for you will make everything run smoothly.

While changing your kitchen layout might not be on the cards, these tips for making the most out of a closed-plan format with no dining space will encourage easy-flowing conversation when entertaining.

1. Create a conversation area

Even if you have a small kitchen, there are still ways to incorporate some seating into your space that will encourage one or two guests to linger. Let's face it, you don't want to be overcrowded when you're busy prepping a meal so enough space for a couple of people will provide company that isn't overbearing.

Adding a few stools to the end of a kitchen worktop to create a makeshift peninsula is a handy way of achieving this. It mimics the sociable hub that a kitchen island provides but it isn't permanent - you can even move the stools out once the party is over.

2. Sort out your storage

Regardless of whether your kitchen has a dedicated dining area, you're still likely to find guests standing together. This can of course make the space busy, which is why it's essential to make sure your kitchen storage is organised.

Rather than asking guests to move while you navigate cupboards, some simple rejigging of things you know you'll need will help the evening flow much more smoothly.

'Keep anything related to serving, drinks or nibbles close to where guests will gather, so you are not moving back and forth to other parts of the room. A compact bar area, a bank of drawers for glassware or a small under-counter fridge can make the evening feel much more fluid,' recommends Richard Davonport, managing director at Davonport.

3. Invest in a host trolley

This is a trick I've picked up from my mum and it's a gamechanger when you're hosting a dinner in a separate dining room: invest in a host trolley.

They aren't always the prettiest of items but they make it so much easier to keep dishes warm and means that you can minimise running back to the kitchen. Getting some helping hands on board to transfer complete dishes to the host trolley will mean that the chef is free to finish up cooking fast, allowing everyone to join each other in the same room.

It also means guests can help themselves to the dishes straight from the trolley which is ideal for stress-free hosting. This black hostess trolley from Amazon is a great place to start for £80.

A closed-plan kitchen with no dedicated dining space can actually be really useful for hosting. It keeps cooking mess and smells contained in one space and allows you to fully switch off and relax in another. Hopefully these tips encourage a sociable atmosphere regardless of your kitchen layout.