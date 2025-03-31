I finally got my hands on Joseph Joseph’s new cleaning range — it’s a must-have for homes with limited storage space

Like many of us, I live in a small house with very limited storage. And while I know that keeping my house clean should be a priority, it’s always challenging to get the job done when there’s no space to store cleaning products and tools. But that all changed when I started using the Joseph Joseph CleanTech™ 5-Piece Cleaning Tool Set.

Offering five cleaning tools and a compatible extension pole for reaching awkward areas, this compact cleaning solution has allowed me to dust, scrub, and detail every inch of my home before storing it all on a dedicated tool organiser. The end result? Endless spring cleaning possibilities, all while taking up minimal space.

Joseph Joseph CleanTech 5-Piece Cleaning Tool Set £70 at Joseph Joseph Included in this set is a glass cleaner, tile scrubber, detail brush, surface scrubber, and duster. It's all compatible with the wider CleanTech range, which also includes a tool organiser, mop, dustpan and brush, and so much more.

As Ideal Home’s editor for all things cleaning and organising, I’m constantly tasked with finding new cleaning methods and am always on the lookout for products that will transform the way we spring clean. And the Joseph Joseph CleanTech release is certainly going to be added to that list - and not just from a cleaning point of view.

Included in the full kit is a 2-in-1 glass cleaner, 2-in-1 tile scrubber, 3-in-1 detail brush, 2-in-1 surface scrubber, 2-in-1 duster with storage sheath, and telescopic extension pole, and all of them can be used either by hand or attached to the extension pole. This means that you can clean everything from your windows to your bathroom tiles with just the click of a button.

(Image credit: Joseph Joseph)

However, it’s worth noting that you can also buy them separately if you already have certain tools at home. This keeps the cost down and allows you to pick and choose the cleaning products that you really need.

Joseph Joseph CleanTech 3-in-1 Duster with Storage Cover £16 at Joseph Joseph Featuring a microfibre side for flat surfaces and a noodle fabric side for uneven areas, this duster even has an integrated dust-removal tool and a storage cover for easy maintenance and storage. Joseph Joseph CleanTech 3-in-1 Spot Cleaning Tool £8 at Joseph Joseph If you struggle to clean the tight spaces in your home, this cleaning tool is perfect for the job. The 3-in-1 design has flat bristles, V-shaped bristles, and an integrated scraper for grimier areas. I actually plan on using it to clean my oven this weekend. Joseph Joseph CleanTech 2-in-1 Glass Cleaning Tool £14 at Joseph Joseph Dual-sided, this window cleaning tool offers both a microfibre pad and a silicone squeegee to ensure you get a streak-free finish every time. You can use it as a handheld or pop it onto the extension pole for harder-to-reach windows.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

Personally, I opted for the full set, and I can honestly say that they all work an absolute treat. The tile scrubber with in-built grout cleaner has helped restore my bathroom walls to their former glory, the extendable duster has allowed me to dust my lampshades (something that I’ve never been able to do at just 5’2” tall), and the glass cleaner tool has to be one of the best window cleaning tools out there.

And while the tools are incredibly high-quality and practical for all manner of cleaning tasks, it’s the ease of storage that impresses me the most. After all, I've previously had to streamline my cleaning tools to just one or two because I simply don't have the space to store them.

Talking about the new products, Richard and Antony Joseph, Co-Founders of Joseph Joseph, say, ‘CleanTech is designed to redefine home cleaning through innovation and practicality. By combining intelligent, interchangeable tools with a sleek, space-saving design, this system makes every cleaning task more efficient and intuitive. Our focus was to create a solution that not only simplifies cleaning but also keeps your space organised and clutter-free.’

Joseph Joseph CleanTech Pole & Tool Organiser £20 at Joseph Joseph This aluminium pole organiser comes with three adjustable hooks and pole grips for secure for all of your CleanTech products, and comes with screws included. So, all you need to do is find the perfect place for it. Joseph Joseph CleanTech 2-in-1 Surface Scrubber Tool £12 at Joseph Joseph This tool is also dual-sided, with a microfibre pad on one side and an abrasive pad on the other. This makes it perfect for cleaning bathrooms and kitchens, but I've also used the microfibre pad to damp dust my larger flat surfaces - and it works a treat. Joseph Joseph CleanTech 2-in-1 Tile Scrubber Tool £16 at Joseph Joseph With a durable durable scrubbing head and a removable grout brush, this CleanTech addition is perfect for cleaning bathrooms and kitchens. And like all of the products above, it can be attached to the extension pole for cleaning higher areas.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury) (Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury) (Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury) (Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury) (Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

In fact, I’ve installed the organiser on the back of my door to my under-the-stairs cupboard, so I can store all of the tools out of the way but still within reach. Considering this cupboard is already chock-full of shoe storage, dog walking coats and boots, spare toiletries, all of the other clutter I’ve yet to get rid of, and, strangely, my freezer, it’s pretty wild that I can also fit all of these cleaning products in there, too.

Of course, if you’re lucky enough to have a big house with a lot of storage, you can still benefit from the Joseph Joseph CleanTech range. You get to swap your old, ugly cleaning tools for these sleek alternatives, and you can keep them neatly out of the way when you’re not using them.

So, have you picked up any of the Joseph Joseph CleanTech products yet? If you have, let me know your favourite one in the comments!